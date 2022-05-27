Cumberland woman charged in West Side assault

May 27—CUMBERLAND — A city woman has been charged with assault in connection with a West Side incident that required transport of the victim to the hospital, Cumberland Police said.

Crystal Nicole Rymer, 30, was charged by summons with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault, and is awaiting trial in district court.

Police said the charges stem from an alleged assault May 21 on Greene Street when Rymer allegedly struck the victim several times.

The victim reportedly was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries.