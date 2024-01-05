Cumberland woman embezzled more than $200K from St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority

A former employee for the St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority is headed to federal prison for embezzling more than $200,000 from the tribal agency.

Karen Johnson, 55, of Cumberland, was ordered to serve one year and one day in prison for wire fraud, followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley handed down the sentence Thursday.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 1.

In a statement, Timothy M. O’Shea, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said Johnson stole over $200,000 from the housing authority between 2014 and 2019. The housing authority is an agency of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and is responsible for providing and maintaining housing for low-income tribal members.

The housing authority gets more than $1 million in grants each year from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund its efforts.

Prosecutors argued Johnson, who had worked for the housing authority since 1995, used her position to write checks for personal expenses.

O'Shea said the scheme involved Johnson generating and approving false invoices that billed the housing authority for work purportedly done by a contractor. Johnson then wrote checks drawn on housing authority funds, forged the contractor’s signature and deposited the checks into her own bank account.

At sentencing, Conley said Johnson’s conduct was serious because she took advantage of her position within the housing authority and deprived other tribal members of financial support. A custodial sentence was also warranted due to the length of time Johnson stole funds from the agency, the judge said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Woman stole more than $200K from St. Croix Chippewa Housing Authority