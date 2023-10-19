Cumberland woman indicted on drug distribution charges

Oct. 19—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial in circuit and district courts after she was indicted by an Allegany County grand jury on narcotics distribution charges and charged with theft up to $25,000 relating to a sale of a firearm, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Marie Luckett was served bench warrants Oct. 13 stemming from two indictments on charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and related offenses and a district court warrant charging her with theft from $1,000 to under $25,000 and selling a firearm.

Luckett, 42, was released from custody Monday to await trial after posting combined bonds of $21,000 stemming from all three cases, police said.

The indictments were returned by a grand jury in March 2022 and the district court warrant was issued in connection with an alleged crime on Oct. 9, according to court documents.