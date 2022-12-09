Cumberland woman jailed in alleged South End assault

Dec. 9—CUMBERLAND — A city woman who allegedly attempted to strangle a person early Friday in the first block of Grand Avenue was jailed without bond, Cumberland Police said.

Samantha Phillips, 23, allegedly fled the residence as police arrived around 3 a.m. to investigate and was taken into custody after a "brief foot pursuit."

Phillips was charged with first- and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering and disorderly conduct, police said.

It was unclear if the victim sought medical attention.

A bail review hearing for Phillips was scheduled for late Friday morning in district court.