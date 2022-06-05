Cumberland woman jailed on assault charge

Jun. 5—CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Sunday after she allegedly assaulted a person in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street, Cumberland Police said.

Natasha Lynn Whaley, 28, was charged Saturday with second-degree assault, police said, after she was engaged in an altercation with a victim who had visible injuries.

Whaley was arrested after she returned from UPMC Western Maryland where she was taken for an unrelated medical issue, police said.

She was being held on $1,000 bond.