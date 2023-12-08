Cumberland's first woman firefighter retires

Dec. 8—CUMBERLAND — Geena Kile recalled her work to help folks on "the worst day of their life."

As the Cumberland Fire Department's first woman firefighter, she built a 24-year career with a focus on service, skill and compassion.

"I enjoyed helping people," Kile, 46, said.

She recently retired from the department and works as a cashier at Martin's in Cumberland.

Kile plans to attend Allegany College of Maryland where she will study the medical administrative field.

"Not many people get to have two different careers in their life," she said and added she's excited about her future.

'A strong history'

Kile was 21 years old in 1998 when she became a full-time CFD employee.

Her great-grandparents, grandparents and uncle had volunteered at the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department where Kile got her start.

"My family has a strong history in the fire department," she said.

When she was hired at CFD, she was made aware that she was the organization's first woman firefighter, but said she felt accepted.

The fire academy training was physically demanding, but she bonded with four other firefighters and together they created a good team.

"They treated me the same," she said. "I had to do everything the guys did."

As her career progressed, Kile led fire safety training that involved a mobile model house the department took to third-grade students in the county.

"It had a kitchen and we talked about kitchen safety," she said.

On her toughest days, she witnessed devastation.

"It's somebody's worst day of their life," Kile said. "They lose everything."

Growth and accomplishments

Kile worked her way up to the rank of lieutenant.

"I was proud of that," she said.

Kile also became a paramedic at the department.

"I enjoyed helping people, the times you could make them feel better on their way to the hospital," she said.

And she was a firefighter and EMS instructor.

Kile talked of technological advancements during her work as a firefighter.

In the early days of her career, the department had a few "big awkward radios," she said.

By her retirement, firefighters were each fitted with a radio as part of their gear, Kile said.

"The clarity of the voice on the radios improved a lot," she said.

Today, she encourages other people interested in firefighting to pursue a career.

"It's very rewarding getting to help somebody," she said. "It was a very good career for me and my family."

'Skilled and passionate'

Kile's father, John Roby, was a Cumberland firefighter from the mid 1970s to early 1990s.

When he later learned his daughter planned to pursue a career in firefighting, he felt uneasy.

"I wasn't real happy about it only because I had done it for a good while and I knew how dangerous it was," Roby said.

He and his wife supported their daughter, however.

"We stood by her," Roby said.

Kile faced challenges as a woman trying to get hired in a male dominated field, he said.

"But ... she did it on her own," Roby said. "It's very impressive."

He talked of his daughter's qualifications to do the job.

"I knew she could," Roby said.

"She was better at it than I was," he said. "I was very impressed ... she was skilled and passionate."

Roby said he's pleased his daughter is eager to pursue a new career.

"I'm glad she is excited," he said. "Her mother and I are very proud of her."

Will be missed

At a recent Cumberland City Council meeting, department Chief Shannon Adams talked of Kile's career that included teaching kids, and working as an academy as well as fire and certified EMS instructor.

Kile became a medic for the department in 2015 and worked her way up to an EMT lieutenant in 2017, he said.

In addition to being the city's first female firefighter, Kile was a mentor and friend, Adams said and added she will be missed at the department.

Kile's daughter, Kristen Kile, 22, of Morgantown, West Virginia, said she and her mom will share student life experiences when Geena Kile goes back to school this spring.

Kristen Kile is working on her second bachelor's degree at West Virginia University, and Geena Kile, who has a bachelor's, will pursue an associate's degree.

Kristen Kile said her mother paved the way for women firefighters.

"I think it's amazing," she said and talked of the importance of women represented in all work fields.

Geena Kile successfully lobbied for a women's bathroom at the fire department when she was pregnant with Kristen Kile, the daughter said.

Kristen Kile recalled when she was younger and her mom visited schools as an instructor.

"Her passion was teaching children about fire safety," Kristen Kile said.

