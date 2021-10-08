Cumbre Vieja volcano creates new problems 18 days after its eruption began
A volcano that's been erupting in the Canary Islands for more than two weeks is causing major issues as clouds of ash create unsafe conditions.
A large cloud of ash spews from the main cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, in images captured by researchers from the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME).
New daily cases in Australia's Victoria and New South Wales states, the epicentres of the country's worst virus outbreak, fell on Wednesday as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates. A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, most of them in the state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were involved in a blazing argument before their pre-heavyweight fight press conference on Thursday, and meant the traditional staredown was scrapped.
In view of the hyperinflation in the Latin American country, the government decided to remove six zeros from the currency and issue a new bolivar. For a third time.
There is a push for more consumer protection and safety features, and some are expecting more to blow the whistle
Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham detailed the incident in her new book.
Elon Musk made the announcement during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting. But he stressed that the company isn't leaving California.
With schools fully reopened last month, the delta variant drove many worries: Would crowded classrooms run up infection rates? Would outbreaks keep many schools closed? Could there be a normal academic year — the first since the pandemic began? The news so far has been reassuring. The vast majority of the nation’s 50 million public school students have been in classrooms, full time and mostly uninterrupted, this fall — whether students are masked or unmasked, teachers vaccinated or not. In fact,
Officials in the Canary Islands warned on October 7 that air quality in the vicinity of La Palma had worsened due to ongoing volcanic eruptions and would remain at dangerous levels through the weekend.Maria Jose Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, said that weather in the area was preventing the dissipation of ash and sulfur dioxide, El Pais reported.Conditions on the island caused the shuttering of La Palma’s airport, according to officials. The airport had closed on one other occasion since the volcano began erupting on September 19. Credit: Idafe.com via Storyful
Nick Cannon revealed ex-wife Mariah Carey explicitly told him not to buy a specific birthday gift this year for their twins Moroccan and Monroe, and yet he did it anyway.
Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply looking for an excuse to eat good food , we can all agree that tailgating is hard to beat. Here, 35...
The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.
Repeated rounds of thunderstorms, combined with an area of low pressure off the Southeast coast, led to major flooding problems from Oct. 6-7.
Video released by the USGS from Monday (October 04) showed lava bubbling up in the crater.The volcano alert level for Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano was lowered on Monday from 'Warning' to 'Watch'.An update on the USGS web site said that lava flow is now taking place only in the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit.While the lava presents no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea continue to be warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
Clouds are layering the sky on Thursday as a weather system makes its approach across Northern California. KCRA 3 Meteorologist Tamara Berg said to expect the system to deliver rain and snow showers across the region.
The KNP Complex fire may have killed hundreds of sequoia trees in the southern Sierra, and at least 74 have died in the Windy fire, officials said.
According to Yellowstone National Park rangers, the temperature at Maiden's Grave Spring is around 200 degrees Fahrenheit
New RVs have seasoning periods where they need adjustments and fixes, according to expert RV travelers Marc and Julie Bennett.
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.