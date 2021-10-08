Cumbre Vieja volcano creates new problems 18 days after its eruption began

Storyful

Officials in the Canary Islands warned on October 7 that air quality in the vicinity of La Palma had worsened due to ongoing volcanic eruptions and would remain at dangerous levels through the weekend.Maria Jose Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands, said that weather in the area was preventing the dissipation of ash and sulfur dioxide, El Pais reported.Conditions on the island caused the shuttering of La Palma’s airport, according to officials. The airport had closed on one other occasion since the volcano began erupting on September 19. Credit: Idafe.com via Storyful