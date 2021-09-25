Cumbre Vieja volcano keeps erupting, causing destruction
More than 6,100 people have been evacuated from Spain's La Palma island due to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which officials estimate will cause more than $450 million in damage.
More than 6,100 people have been evacuated from Spain's La Palma island due to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which officials estimate will cause more than $450 million in damage.
The couple who owned the house discovered it had survived the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption on the island of La Palma thanks to this photo.
Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly strengthen, expected to reach major hurricane status this weekend, while Subtropical Storm Teresa makes an appearance.
Forecasters are also monitoring two other disturbances, including one that has a chance of turning into a tropical depression next week.
Thunderstorms swept across parts of Southern California Friday, and some places saw lightning and heavy downpours.
Sam is just the latest in an exceptional number of tropical systems that have rapidly intensified in the past two seasons.
LA PALMA (Reuters) -Intensifying volcanic explosions on the Spanish island of La Palma forced firefighters to retreat and authorities to evacuate three more towns on Friday, while airlines cancelled flights due to a cloud of gas and ash, the biggest since the volcano erupted. Firefighters pulled out of clean-up work in the town of Todoque on Friday afternoon as a new vent opened up in the flank of the volcano and videos shared on social media showed a massive shockwave emanating from the eruption site. A Reuters witness saw a huge grey cloud billowing from the top of the volcano on Friday afternoon, the largest since the eruption began on Sunday.
After rapid intensification, Sam has become a hurricane.
Since erupting on Sunday, lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed at least 150 houses and forced thousands of people to flee, mostly in Los Llanos de Aridane and nearby El Paso.Less than 3 miles to the south, in Todoque, forked tongues of black lava advanced slowly westward, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.Emergency services tried to redirect the lava towards a gorge in an effort to minimize damage but had little success.Members of Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) forces measured gas levels of lava after Sunday's volcanic eruption in La Palma island. Vulcanologists said that levels of toxic gases emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano are not dangerous for humans.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a Northern California wildfire that spread rapidly, burning homes and prompting evacuation orders Thursday in a rural community, authorities said. Workers at a nearby quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing in the area in Shasta County where the Fawn Fire was sparked Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement. Later Wednesday, Alexandra Souverneva walked out of the brush near the fire line and approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help, Cal Fire said.
KSBW 8 Chief Meteorologist Lee Solomon has your local weather forecast
The Bruder EXP-8 Off-Road Camper combines military-like looks with 5-star hotel luxury.
Thousands of people were under evacuation orders Friday and many others were on notice to be ready to flee as a destructive wildfire raged in a drought-stricken forest in California’s far north. The fire in the Mountain Gate area north of the city of Redding covered more than 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “Approximately 4,000 Shasta County residents are evacuated at this time with 30,000 residents affected,” the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday night.
The advance of lava from a volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands has slowed significantly, raising fears Thursday that it might fan out further and wreak more destruction instead of flowing out into the sea. On Monday, a day after the eruption on the island of La Palma, it was moving at 700 meters (2,300 feet) per hour. Stavros Meletlidis, a volcanologist at Spain’s National Geographic Institute, said the dynamics of any eruption were in constant flux.
A rescue leopard at South Africa’s Harnas Wildlife Foundation is an impressive leaper, especially at mealtime.
A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported Thursday at 7:58 p.m. in Carson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tropical Depression 18 formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, with tracking models showing it could be near hurricane strength by this weekend.
Britain’s top engineers are urging the government to stop buildings being demolished.
A new tropical storm formed Thursday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.
We dare you not to smile.
That orange or gray haze that Los Angeles residents are seeing is actually from wildfires burning more than 100 miles away.