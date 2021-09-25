Cumbre Vieja volcano keeps erupting, causing destruction

More than 6,100 people have been evacuated from Spain's La Palma island due to the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which officials estimate will cause more than $450 million in damage.

