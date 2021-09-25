Cumbre Vieja volcano keeps erupting, causing destruction

Reuters Videos

Since erupting on Sunday, lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed at least 150 houses and forced thousands of people to flee, mostly in Los Llanos de Aridane and nearby El Paso.Less than 3 miles to the south, in Todoque, forked tongues of black lava advanced slowly westward, incinerating everything in their path, including houses, schools and the banana plantations that produce the island's biggest export.Emergency services tried to redirect the lava towards a gorge in an effort to minimize damage but had little success.Members of Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) forces measured gas levels of lava after Sunday's volcanic eruption in La Palma island. Vulcanologists said that levels of toxic gases emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano are not dangerous for humans.