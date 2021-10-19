Cumbre Vieja volcano shows no signs of slowing down a month after eruption
Rivers of lava continued to flow across the isle of La Palma on Oct. 18, marking 30 days since the volcano first roared back into life on the Canary Islands.
Claiming more homes and land, the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, the Canary Islands, Spain, continues to gush molten lava at over 1000 degrees Celcius.
Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather
Multiple storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places. While a dent in the ongoing drought is expected, it will come at a cost. This week has already kicked off with a storm marching into the Pacific Northwest. The grey skies and spits of rain that are typical of autumn led to a dreary end to the weekend along the Interstate 5 corridor across western Washington, Oregon and even Northern California. While th
Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.
India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.
A Mississippi utility is installing what's being billed as "the world's first large flexible transformer" — an Energy Department-backed project aimed at boosting grid resilience and smoothing integration of renewables.Driving the news: GE Research and Prolec GE, working with the Mississippi power company Cooperative Energy, this morning are announcing the launch of a six-month field demonstration at a big substation in Columbia, Mississippi.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in
The weather system was far more dramatic in central and Northern California, where measurable rain and even snowfall were recorded at higher elevations.
The first rain in a long time has has triggered fires on power poles as thousands of PG&E customers remain without energy in the Bay Area.
The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.
There's no immediate end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has caused chaos on the Spanish isle of La Palma since it began about a month ago, the president of the Canary Islands said on Sunday. "There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone," President Angel Víctor Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists. Streams of lava have laid waste to more than 742 hectares (1833 acres) of land and destroyed almost 2,000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano started erupting on Sept. 19.
Here's what you can expect with changing weather conditions on Sunday night.
The manmade chemicals are linked to cancer and may be present at industrial sites, airports, and military facilities, with large clusters in Colorado and Oklahoma.
An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.
Oregon Zoo's animal residents are getting a fun taste of Fall with some delicious pumpkins. Watching them smash and snack on them is a true delight. The post Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is a Fall Delight appeared first on Nerdist.
The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t
Elk and deer have become entangled in everything from hammocks to Christmas lights, officials say.
Snow and rain made their way through Northern California on Sunday night, bringing much-needed moisture to the region.