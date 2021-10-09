Cumbre Vieja volcano still roaring nearly 3 weeks after initial eruption
The volcano in the Canary Islands continued spewing lava and ash on Oct. 8, weeks after it first erupted.
Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers across several Northern California counties could see power shutoffs Monday and Tuesday due to expected high winds. Eighteen counties were moved into PG&E’s “elevated” status on Friday. The weather system is expected to come in Sunday night through Tuesday, and will bring gusty winds and dry conditions.
A TikTok user is going viral thanks to her hack for how to clean a hat without throwing it in the washer.
The KNP Complex fire may have killed hundreds of sequoia trees in the southern Sierra, and at least 74 have died in the Windy fire, officials said.
Clouds are layering the sky on Thursday as a weather system makes its approach across Northern California. KCRA 3 Meteorologist Tamara Berg said to expect the system to deliver rain and snow showers across the region.
The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.
New RVs have seasoning periods where they need adjustments and fixes, according to expert RV travelers Marc and Julie Bennett.
A storm that made its way across Southern California Friday morning gave some areas decent rain, but things mostly dried out by the afternoon.
Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.
Newfoundland might just take the prize for the worst weather in Canada this Thanksgiving long weekend, though the effects of this storm will be largely confined to the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas.
(Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurb
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday that a carbon tax "is really needed" even though it would hurt SpaceX.
Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows when the rain and snow clears and how warm it will get this weekend.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior in March
Video released by the USGS from Monday (October 04) showed lava bubbling up in the crater.The volcano alert level for Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano was lowered on Monday from 'Warning' to 'Watch'.An update on the USGS web site said that lava flow is now taking place only in the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit.While the lava presents no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea continue to be warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.
For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.
Rep. Michelle Steel asked for a federal disaster declaration after the Orange County oil spill. She needs answer for her support of the Trump agenda.
California's worst heat waves arrive in a one-two punch — high temperatures combined with humid air from Baja.
Firefighters and numerous studies credit intensive forest thinning projects with helping save communities like those recently threatened near Lake Tahoe in California and Nevada, but dissent from some environmental advocacy groups is roiling the scientific community. States in the U.S. West and the federal government each year thin thousands of acres of dense timber and carve broad swaths through the forest near remote communities, all designed to slow the spread of massive wildfires. The projects aim to return overgrown forests to the way they were more than a century ago, when lower-intensity blazes cleared the underbrush regularly and before land managers began reflexively extinguishing every wildfire as soon as possible.
An environmental document that needs U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approval before SpaceX can begin testing the world's largest rockets is missing key details about where its fuel will come from, experts say. The draft programmatic environmental assessment (PEA) for SpaceX's Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicles, which Elon Musk hopes will soon be shooting into orbit and then on to Mars, was issued last month by the FAA for public comment. The 142-page document covers construction and daily operations at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility in Texas, which Musk is hoping to incorporate as a city called Starbase.