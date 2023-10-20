Cumbria Police arrest five after drugs with £230k street value found

Five people have been arrested after an operation uncovered drugs with a street value of £230,000 and £360,000 in cash.

Cumbria Police said amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis weighing about 31kg (68lb) had been seized over three days.

It was part of the force's Operation Alliance, which tackles serious and organised crime.

Det Chf Insp Andy Myers said the seizures were "just a snapshot" of its ongoing work to tackle drugs.

This related to three separate recoveries of illegal substances and cash on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week, with the force confirming the arrests on 19 October.

It has not released details about where the arrests were made.

Cumbria Police said it was encouraging people to identify signs of exploitation in the trafficking of drugs.

This includes young or vulnerable people travelling alone late at night or frequently, looking anxious or frightened, possessing multiple phones and carrying lots of money.

Det Ch Insp Myers said it can involve "some of the most vulnerable members of the community: children, young people and vulnerable adults".

"The people involved in this world use and abuse our communities and line their pockets by ruining lives and badly affecting the neighbourhood you live in," he said.

