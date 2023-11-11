Cumbria taxi fares to rise because drivers 'can't make a living'

A consultation with south Cumbria licensed taxi operators will take place

A council has agreed to increase taxi fares across south Cumbria due to concerns drivers "can't make a living".

Westmorland and Furness Council's regulatory committee approved a proposal to raise prices by about 7% later this year.

A rise in costs including insurance premiums and the cost-of-living crisis have been blamed.

However consultations will need to take place before changes are formally agreed.

The average cost of a two-mile trip taken in the daytime could rise by up to 50p, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

In Barrow the £6.50 fare for a similar journey could rise to £6.80, while the cost could increase from £6.70 to £7.20 in South Lakeland.

The council will run a two-week exercise to receive views from licensed hackney carriage operators, before reporting back to the committee.

Conservative councillor Les Hall, who represents Hawcoat and Newbarns, previously suggested taxi numbers were falling due to rising costs incurred by drivers.

"The price of insurance has gone through the roof and the number of taxis available - I can only speak for Barrow - is much reduced because drivers can't make a living."

Fares across south Cumbria were last reviewed in 2022.

