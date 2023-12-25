Cumming police, Forsyth County firefighters continue lighthearted pranks against each other

Firefighters with the Forsyth County Fire Department and officers with the Cumming Police Department had some holiday fun pranking each other’s departments this Christmas.

After members of the fire department delivered empty donut boxes to officers, the officers decided to poke some fun back in the direction of the firefighters.

On Friday, the Cumming Police Department posted a photo of disappointed officers looking into an empty donut box on Facebook, saying, “When the box is lighter than expected! Forsyth County Fire Department’s empty donut prank had us fooled. Good times with great people. Until next year, the prank wars continue!”

On Christmas morning, officers looked outside their precinct to find one of the Forsyth County Fire Department’s fire engines parked and adorned with Christmas wreaths.

Later that day, Cumming Police posted a photo on Facebook of a wrecker truck backing up to the fire engine with the caption, “Hey, Forsyth County Fire Department- Station 1, you can pick up your truck at Evans Wrecker Service. Merry Christmas!”

This isn’t the first set of pranks between the two departments.

Earlier this month, after the firemen pranked officers, Cumming police showed up outside their fire station at night with lots of patrol cars (sirens blaring) and one of them towing an illuminated sign that read, “SSSSHH! FIREMEN SLEEPING”.

We have a feeling the fun between the departments is far from over.

