Cummings considering run for Indiana Attorney General

Feb. 23—ANDERSON — Depending on the fate of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the coming weeks, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings is interested in the position.

Last year Cummings announced he was seeking the Republican Party nomination for the 5th Congressional District but later withdrew from the race.

Cummings is serving his seventh term as Madison County prosecutor. He recently sent a letter to the Republican Party chairman in Indiana, in which he stated he is interested in exploring a potential run for attorney general, with the nomination taking place later this year at the state party convention.

"I understand that it is unusual for an incumbent to be challenged within their own party," Cummings wrote. "However it appears our attorney general is facing a suspension by the Indiana Supreme Court, which may render him ineligible for re-election."

This week the Indiana Senate Elections Committee, chaired by Sen. Mike Gaskill, adopted an amendment that could block some people from running for attorney general.

The amendment adds a qualification that to run for attorney general, a person can't have been disbarred or suspended without automatic reinstatement within one year of an election.

Rokita was reprimanded for a television interview in November.

The amendment, if approved by the Indiana General Assembly, would only affect Rokita's ability to run for reelection if new complaints are filed.

If Rokita was suspended without automatic reinstatement, he would be ineligible to seek another term.

Cummings said he is considering running because if Rokita was the party's nominee in the November election and was not eligible to run, a Democrat would be elected attorney general.

A spokesperson for Rokita released a statement criticizing the policy in the amendment.

"This amendment does not affect the attorney general, however, this amendment is bad for voters and the taxpayers because it takes away their powers at a time when judicial institutions are being weaponized at all levels for political purposes.

"Deep state players, like backroom legislators, are taking the people's power away and giving it to secret committees who are accountable to no one. The fact that the language is limited to an election year just shows that this is about politics and completely devoid of policy."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.