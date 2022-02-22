Cummins to acquire Meritor as part of plan to invest in alternative energy

Indiana-based engine maker Cummins announced Tuesday it's acquiring a Michigan company that manufactures vehicle components for about $3.7 billion. Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger said the acquisition is part of the company's plans to invest in alternative energy sources that reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“Meritor is an industry leader, and the addition of their complementary strengths will help us address one of the most critical technology challenges of our age: developing economically viable zero carbon solutions for commercial and industrial applications,” said Linebarger in a statement. “Climate change is the existential crisis of our time and this acquisition accelerates our ability to address it.”

Meritor, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, makes axle and brake technology, including an electric motor. The company employees more than 9,600 employees and sells parts for commercial trucks, trailers, military vehicles and other large equipment.

The deal, which has to pass regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Contact IndyStar reporter Binghui Huang at 317-385-1595 or Bhuang@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Binghuihuang

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Cummins to acquire Michigan axle and brake maker