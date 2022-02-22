Cummins to acquire Meritor as part of plan to invest in alternative energy

Binghui Huang, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

Indiana-based engine maker Cummins announced Tuesday it's acquiring a Michigan company that manufactures vehicle components for about $3.7 billion. Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger said the acquisition is part of the company's plans to invest in alternative energy sources that reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

“Meritor is an industry leader, and the addition of their complementary strengths will help us address one of the most critical technology challenges of our age: developing economically viable zero carbon solutions for commercial and industrial applications,” said Linebarger in a statement. “Climate change is the existential crisis of our time and this acquisition accelerates our ability to address it.”

Meritor, headquartered in Troy, Michigan, makes axle and brake technology, including an electric motor. The company employees more than 9,600 employees and sells parts for commercial trucks, trailers, military vehicles and other large equipment.

The deal, which has to pass regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Contact IndyStar reporter Binghui Huang at 317-385-1595 or Bhuang@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Binghuihuang

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Cummins to acquire Michigan axle and brake maker

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Cummins mentally unfit for trial

    Michael Cummins is accused of killing eight people, including his parents, two years ago this month in Sumner County

  • Report Says Burning Ship Carrying Porsches, Bentleys, VWs, Many EVs

    The salvage crew working on the burning Felicity Ace cargo ship say electric-vehicle batteries are part of the reason it is still aflame after several days.

  • AT&T shuts down its 3G network Tuesday. Will it impact your car's navigation system?

    Your phone may not use 3G anymore but a lot of cars do. See when yours will be impacted now that wireless carriers are shutting down 3G.

  • 3 REITs With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great for generating passive income. Three of the safest in the sector are those paid by Prologis (NYSE: PLD), Camden Properties Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham sees a 'superbubble' in markets and expects the S&P 500 to crash 43%. He recommends overseas stocks and cash as havens.

    If investors are still keen on holding US stocks, it's safest to own high-quality ones that "always do better in a serious shake-up," Grantham said.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • My Top 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    In fact, the value of all crypto assets currently sits at more than $1.7 trillion, representing roughly 500% growth in the past two years. If cryptocurrency is the disruptive force that many believe it to be, the market itself could grow 10-fold or even 50-fold during the next few decades. With that in mind, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are two of my favorite blockchain projects, and both could generate significant wealth for long-term investors.

  • Mea culpa: I got inflation wrong

    It's hard to admit when you've gotten something wrong (especially when, like me, that's never happened to you before). But with prices rising faster and higher than I ever expected — 7.5% over the last year! — it's time to admit it: We really do have honest-to-god inflation.Why it matters: The path of inflation has clearly emerged as the single most important issue facing investors, policy makers and politicians, many of whom missed it. Figuring out why we were slow to see it coming could make m

  • Billionaire investor David Einhorn says the speculative market bubble peaked last year — and warns the Fed may struggle to curb inflation

    The Greenlight Capital boss predicted the US economy would slow this year, trumpeted copper, and rang the alarm on the passive-investing boom.

  • YOLO: The New Investment Strategy That Rakes in Millions to Young Investors, But Remains Risky

    Live hard and die young is the name of the game for a new breed of investors proudly holding up the flag brandishing an equally optimistic slogan – YOLO. Investors under the age of 35 are rallying behind the acronym of “You Only Live Once”, throwing caution to wind, disregarding the wisdom of the Wall Street ‘elders’, and forsaking the basic founding testaments that pit portfolio diversification against the risk of market busts.

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Can Nvidia (NVDA) Climb 29% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Nvidia (NVDA) points to a 29.4% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

    SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all lea

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain is powered by the ETH coin, a cryptocurrency with a market value of $320 billion. Decentralized finance (DeFi) products are a type of dApp. Thanks to its first-mover status, Ethereum is the largest dApp and DeFi ecosystem in the blockchain industry.

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • Global stocks slide after Russia claims to have killed 5 Ukrainian soldiers on its soil

    The constant swings in good and bad news make it difficult to value and trade the market at the current time, an analyst said.

  • ‘She had a will, but it was null and void’: My friend and her sister are fighting over their mother’s $10,000 life-insurance policy and $32,000 bank account

    My friend’s mom passed away about a year ago. The friend signed this account to Kelly, the other daughter. Kelly tried to work with Mary on splitting everything (home, contents, car and money) right down middle after paying all the bills.