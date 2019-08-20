Cummins's Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar

Some management teams have a tendency to stubbornly hold onto guidance while Rome burns, while others deal with realism, take their medicine early, and prepare to get better. Engine and component manufacturer Cummins (NYSE: CMI) is probably in the latter camp, and management's recent and extensive end-market commentary served as a salutary warning as to what investors in companies might expect later in the year.

Let's take a look at what was said and why it matters.

Cummins cuts guidance

There's no doubt that many industrial end markets are slowing, with a slew of companies having lowered guidance during the recent earnings season. Cummins was no different, with management lowering its full-year revenue growth estimate to flat from a previous estimate of flat to 4% growth. Moreover, the revenue growth estimate for its most important segment (engine) was taken down to negative 2% to positive 2% from a previous estimate of 1% to 5%.

It's not the fact that growth in Cummins's end markets are deteriorating through 2019 -- the market knew that would be the case going into the year -- but rather that the decline is clearly worse than previously expected. In addition, CEO Tom Linebarger served notice that "many of our markets are either at or near cyclical peaks in our view, which means that inevitably, we will start to see some of these markets decline."

In particular, let's focus the commentary on four key end markets, namely trucking, construction, mining, and oil and gas, because what Linebarger said is relevant to shareholders in Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), and many others.

Trucking set to peak

It's no secret that the trucking market is about to peak, but we've known this for some time. Indeed, it's interesting that management didn't actually take down its forecast for heavy- and medium-duty truck production in the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA) area and China. However, Linebarger did take down his estimate for this type of truck production in India and Brazil.

He also noted that, "most of the truck markets are at or near peak," and "China looks like it's on the way down," while adding, "it's sort of hard to find a truck market that doesn't feel peakish."

As grim as that outlook sounds, investors shouldn't rush to hit the sell button just yet, because recent history suggests that the time to buy the sector is as industry sales/production starts to turn down. As you can see in the chart below, shares in the sector surged in 2016 even as truck sales turned down.

