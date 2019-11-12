Cummins CEO and National Environmental Experts to Discuss the Need to Combat Climate Change and Plans to Address Environmental Challenges

John Jannarone

Cummins announcing new environmental sustainability strategy including carbon neutral targets

COLUMBUS, Ind.

WHAT:  

Conference call with the media to discuss need to address climate change and plans to address environmental challenges. Cummins will announce its latest environmental sustainability strategy including specific and quantifiable goals and its future carbon neutral target.

   

 

   

Call is intended for media only due to limited number of lines.

   

 

WHO:

 

Tom Linebarger, Cummins Chairman and CEO

   

Fred Krupp, President, Environmental Defense Fund

   

Janet McCabe, Director, Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute and Professor of Practice, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and former EPA Administrator

   

 

WHEN:

 

Friday, November 15 at 1:30 p.m. EST

   

 

WHERE:

 

