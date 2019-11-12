Is Cummins India Limited’s (NSE:CUMMINSIND) 16% ROCE Any Good?

Today we are going to look at Cummins India Limited (NSE:CUMMINSIND) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cummins India:

0.16 = ₹7.5b ÷ (₹62b - ₹17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Cummins India has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Cummins India's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Cummins India's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Machinery industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Cummins India compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Cummins India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:CUMMINSIND Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Cummins India's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Cummins India has total assets of ₹62b and current liabilities of ₹17b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Cummins India's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Cummins India could be worth a closer look. Cummins India shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .