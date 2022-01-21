Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. and Isuzu Motors Limited announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty, battery electric truck for demonstration in North America. As Cummins continues to make strides toward achieving zero emissions, this truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019.

Cummins will integrate the Cummins PowerDrive6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets this year. Following a successful demonstration and pilot phase, Isuzu will explore opportunities to commercialize medium-duty, battery-electric trucks with Cummins-powered systems across North America.

“We are excited to be working with Isuzu to accelerate decarbonization within the partnership,” said Amy Davis, Vice President and President of New Power at Cummins. “It’s through our joint commitment in innovation that we provide our customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”

Cummins and Isuzu continue to innovate and advance the future of power to support customers in achieving zero-emissions. Benefitting from each other’s unique strengths, the companies will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/cummins-and-isuzu-collaborate-to-reduce-greenhouse-emissions-with-creation-of-their-battery-electric-prototype-587542343