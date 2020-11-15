Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of December.

Cummins's upcoming dividend is US$1.35 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$5.40 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cummins has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $236.55. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cummins can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Cummins paid out a comfortable 49% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cummins generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 44% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cummins, with earnings per share up 3.3% on average over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Cummins has delivered an average of 23% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Cummins? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Cummins is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Cummins is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Cummins looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cummins you should be aware of.

