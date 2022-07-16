Cummins' (NYSE:CMI) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.57

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 1st of September to $1.57, which will be 8.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $1.45. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Cummins' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Cummins was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Cummins Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $5.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Cummins has grown earnings per share at 9.5% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Cummins Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cummins that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

