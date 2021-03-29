Cummins Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Cummins (NYSE:CMI, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $262.42 per share and the market cap of $38.7 billion, Cummins stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Cummins is shown in the chart below.


Because Cummins is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.74% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Cummins has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.84, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of Cummins is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cummins is fair. This is the debt and cash of Cummins over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Cummins has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $19.8 billion and earnings of $11.99 a share. Its operating margin is 9.38%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Cummins is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cummins over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Cummins's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Cummins's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Cummins's ROIC is 10.17 while its WACC came in at 7.67. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cummins is shown below:

In closing, Cummins (NYSE:CMI, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Cummins stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

