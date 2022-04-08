Cunningham arrested on trafficking charges

Apr. 7—Andrew Scott Cunningham, 29, of Athens is facing multiple drug related charges after a traffic stop Tuesday, April 5. Athens Police Department (APD) arrested Cunningham after the stop for trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

According to the APD, Cunningham was in possession of 4.6 grams of Fentanyl and 0.4 grams of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center Facility.