Cuomo accused of revictimising woman seen in montage to prove he touches and kisses everyone

Andrew Cuomo (AP)

A woman has reportedly accused Andrew Cuomo of “revictimising” her after he used her photo as proof that he touches and kisses everyone, in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was last week featured in a photo montage that Mr Cuomo said was evidence that he touched and kissed everyone – and never inappropriately – amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to The New York Post, the woman said she was “revictimised” by Mr Cuomo after she appeared in last week’s photo montage.

She was set to appear at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon with Gloria Allred, a high-profile women’s rights attorney.

Mr Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday as New York’s governor followed a 168-page report issued by New York’s attorney general last week, which accused him of sexually harassing 11 women.

He has denied the allegations, and told New Yorkers: “I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

“That is just not who I am,” said Mr Cuomo, showing images of him hugging and kissing others as an apparent form of proof. “And that’s not who I have ever been.”

In a televised address on Tuesday, he again denied the accusations against him, and said he was subject to a “politically motivated” attack as he announced his resignation in two weeks time.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing,” he added.

He will be replaced by New York’s first ever woman governor, Kathy Hochul,

