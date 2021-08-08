  • Oops!
Cuomo accuser Brittany Commisso speaks publicly for the first time

An executive assistant to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — in her first public comments since accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment — told "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union that "the governor needs to be held accountable."

Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in a scathing report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James that alleged Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal law. Until now, Commisso had remained anonymous, referred to only as "Executive Assistant #1" in the report.

Her full interview will air on "CBS This Morning" on Monday. 

According to the attorney general's report, Commisso claimed that in 2019 and 2020 the governor "engaged in close and intimate hugs" on multiple occasions, including one incident when he "reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast." During another incident, while the executive assistant snapped a selfie, she said Cuomo "put his hand on and then rubbed and grabbed her butt."

"What he did to me was a crime," Commisso told "CBS This Morning" and the Times Union. "He broke the law."

Commisso is also the first of Cuomo's accusers to file a criminal complaint against the governor. On Saturday, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said his office will begin a criminal investigation, and said Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges pending the results.

Investigators for the state of New York said "the Governor engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with (the) executive assistant," which, in addition to the alleged groping, also allegedly included "close and intimate hugs," "kisses on the cheeks, forehead, and at least one kiss on the lips," "touching and grabbing of Executive Assistant #1's butt during hugs and, on one occasion, while taking selfies with him." 

Cuomo has denied the accusations. Rita Glavin, an attorney for the governor, said Friday that there was evidence that was not included in the attorney general's report, including emails and other documents, that allegedly undermine the credibility of the woman's account. 

"This woman's story as stated in the report is false," Glavin said. 

