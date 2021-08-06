Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint in Albany County

Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint in Albany County
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaelan Deese
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A woman who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her while taking a photo in the Executive Mansion filed a criminal complaint in Albany County on Thursday.

The anonymous woman alleges Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her breast while at the mansion. The state attorney general's report identified the alleged victim as "Executive Assistant #1." The complaint was filed on Thursday with the Albany County District Attorney’s office, Sheriff Craig Apple told the New York Post.

“The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made, and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Apple told the outlet. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed "a criminal complaint has been filed" to the Washington Examiner on Friday but did not elaborate further.

ANDREW CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED 11 WOMEN, CREATED HOSTILE WORK ENVIRONMENT, NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL FINDS

The woman also told investigators Cuomo engaged in other inappropriate contact with her since 2019, saying that on various occasions, the governor grabbed her buttocks, kissed her on the lips, hugged her inappropriately, and spoke to her about her personal life.

Cuomo has denied any allegations by the alleged victim, who reported the incident as happening on Nov. 16 last year, according to Attorney General Letitia James's investigation.

The governor denied kissing the executive assistant in his testimony and told investigators she initiated their hugs and that he was "more in the reciprocal business."

He added that he “would go along” with tight hugs that the executive assistant initiated because he did not “want to make anyone feel awkward about anything.”

James's report detailed that Cuomo retaliated against former employees who complained publicly about his conduct, saying that staff in his office were left intimated and fearful by a hostile work environment. The result of the inappropriate conduct created a hostile work environment for women, the report said.

The report, which was released on Aug. 3, prompted numerous lawmakers in Congress to call for Cuomo to step down, ultimately capping the day with President Joe Biden calling for the governor to resign.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Cuomo has ignored calls to resign and so far has given no indication he plans to step down from office.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Andrew Cuomo, New York, Investigation, sexual misconduct, Joe Biden, Democrat

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint in Albany County

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Gable Steveson Flips for Gold With Buzzer-Beating Move

    American Gable Steveson pulled off a miracle, last-second comeback to defeat Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the final of the mens freestyle 125kg weight class and then he busted out his signature backflip.

  • Police: Potential witness in Atlanta park stabbing located

    Police said a man came forward just hours after they released surveillance images with his photo as they seek potential witnesses in the killing of Katherine Janness, 40. Janness was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. Janness, known to her friends as Katie, bartended at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives have said.

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Impeachment looms for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    He's under fire for his handling of nursing homes in the pandemic, a book deal and now searing allegations of sexual harassment against 11 women, which he's repeatedly denied.

  • Andrew Cuomo defiant as New York State Assembly ramps up impeachment probe

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is fighting for his political life as he faces growing calls to resign in wake of an investigation that said he sexually harassed several women. Nikki Battiste reports.

  • The Vintage Bentley From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Will Showcase at London’s Concours of Elegance

    Get up close and personal with a relic of the 20th century London underworld.

  • Second Cabinet minister quits in blow to Malaysian leader

    A second Malaysian Cabinet minister resigned Friday, dealing another blow to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who insisted he has majority support in Parliament despite the pullout of some governing alliance members. Muhyiddin said Thursday he will call for a vote of confidence to prove his legitimacy to govern when Parliament resumes Sept. 6 . Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said she has resigned in line with her party's decision to pull support for Muhyiddin's government.

  • Woman who alleges Cuomo groped her in Executive Mansion files criminal complaint in Albany

    The woman, referred to as "Executive Assistant #1" in the Attorney General's report, filed a criminal complaint with the Albany Sheriff's Office.

  • NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Aide Files Criminal Complaint Over Groping Accusation

    An aide who had accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast has filed a criminal complaint against him with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the office told TheWrap Friday. The complaint was filed Thursday and is the first official report made with law enforcement over alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo. The aide who filed the report had accused the governor of reaching under her shirt and fondling her breast while the two were alone together at the executive mansion last Nov

  • Citing knee, Federer out of Toronto, Cincinnati tournaments

    Roger Federer pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati on Thursday, citing lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee and shedding doubt on his status for the U.S. Open. The withdrawals by Federer, who turns 40 on Sunday, were announced separately by the two events. This news follows the 20-time Grand Slam champion's decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after he said he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season.

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • Police say missing runner may have suffered injury, heat stress

    The autopsy results for the body believed to be missing Pleasanton runner Philip Kreycik are expected in the next few days.

  • Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back

    A Black man in Indiana who was almost lynched by a mob of white men in the woods is now […] The post Indiana man who survived attempted lynching charged for fighting back appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Oregon High School Janitor Stockpiled Weapons for Mass Shooting: Cops

    Medford Police Department/South Medford High SchoolA janitor at an Oregon high school was prepared to gun down students and teachers at the school where he worked and made detailed plans for the shooting spree, local police said Thursday. Thankfully, he turned himself in first, repentant. Kristopher Clay, the 24-year-old janitor for South Medford High School, surrendered to the Medford police department on July 20, allegedly confessing to officers he had “homicidal thoughts.” He remained in poli

  • Murder conviction upheld for ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed Botham Jean in his home

    Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after she mistakenly entered Botham Jean's apartment believing it was her own, and shot and killed him in 2018.

  • Gang Members Established ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Atlanta, Killed Eight-Year-Old Girl during Police Protest

    Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.

  • 1966 death of heiress' employee under renewed scrutiny

    When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. Bob Walker, a Marine Corps veteran, says he was there the day Duke killed 42-year-old Eduardo Tirella, driving into him twice with a 2-ton station wagon as he screamed below it. Peter Lance, an author and journalist whose meticulously researched book, “Homicide at Rough Point,” investigated the killing and recently interviewed Walker, who was 13 years old in 1966.

  • Arizona lawmaker arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor in 2019

    Phoenix police would only say that they have developed "a probable cause" case against state Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete.

  • Keys tourists fight over woman in a wheelbarrow — then someone bit off a piece of ear

    A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.

  • Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

    A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.