Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint with Albany Sheriff’s Office

ALBANY, N.Y. — A staffer who accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her has filed a criminal complaint against him with the Albany County sheriff, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday.

The unnamed assistant — whose claims were detailed and corroborated in a bombshell report from Attorney General Letitia James — alleges that the governor reached under her shirt and groped her breast at the Executive Mansion late last year.

Cuomo’s attorneys claim he “really doesn’t know” the accuser known as “Executive Assistant #1″ in the report.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said earlier in the week that his office has opened a criminal investigation into Cuomo’s conduct after James’ office found that the 63-year-old governor sexually harassed 11 women and violated both state and federal law.

James’ report, which followed a five-month probe led by independent investigators, said the aide kept quiet about her interactions with Cuomo for months and initially planned to take it “to the grave.”

She changed her mind and related her account to co-workers after witnessing Cuomo publicly deny ever touching a woman inappropriately.

The staffer told investigators that she “in no way, shape or form invited that, nor did I ask for it. I didn’t want it. I feel like I was being taken advantage of.”

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi noted that the Executive Chamber alerted the Albany Police Department about the groping allegation earlier this year.

“As we said previously, we proactively made a referral nearly four months ago in accordance with state policies,” he said.

Sheriff Craig Apple said he will address the staffer’s complaint Saturday during a press conference in Albany.

The governor’s legal team sought to shoot holes in the woman’s story Friday during a virtual press conference in which they claimed there are multiple inconsistencies in her story.

Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s attorney, referred to the woman as “an executive assistant that he really doesn’t know” and provided scheduling information she said dispels the aide’s account.

The Attorney General’s report paints a different picture, describing Cuomo scrolling through the woman’s social media posts and repeatedly asking if she ever cheated on her husband, and other conduct that demonstrated “an increasing familiarity and intimacy.”

Cuomo told the woman at various times that it was “about time you showed some leg” and asked if she ever “fooled around” with anyone other than her husband, she told investigators. She sometimes broke out in hives because she was nervous about being alone with the governor when asked to take dictation.

The governor told investigators that it was the aide who “volunteered information about her social and marital life, and that he participated only to go along with her conversation.”

The staffer outlined a pattern of predatory behavior in which Cuomo increasingly engaged her in unwanted physical contact, including hugs and rubbing her back and butt while posing for a selfie.

In mid-November, while working together at the Executive Mansion, the assistant says Cuomo went further, telling investigators he “slid his hand up her blouse, and grabbed her breast, ‘cupp(ing her) breast' over her bra.”

The woman stayed silent about the incident until March when she broke down while watching the governor deny ever touching anyone inappropriately during a press conference from the State Capitol.

Cuomo’s attorneys countered with texts and emails from the day the incident allegedly took place that they say prove the aide spent several hours working at the Executive Mansion and even messaged a co-worker about enjoying snacks and cheese during the visit.

“Records reflect that senior staff members were in the Mansion working with the Governor that day, while Executive Assistant #1 was there,” said Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin.

“Did the investigators ever ask those senior staffers about November 16? Ask them. Ask the Attorney General. Release the transcripts, because I’m betting they didn’t,” Glavin said.

“In essence, she has accused the governor of sexual assault. The governor has repeatedly denied that ever took place,” she added.

A spokeswoman for Albany District Attorney David Soares said that the office is “aware that there are media reports of formal complaints being filed in an ongoing inquiry being conducted by our office.

“We will not be confirming these reports, nor will any documents or information be disclosed and released from our office at this time. This is an ongoing matter that is under review,” spokeswoman Cecilia Walsh added.

District attorneys in Manhattan and in Westchester and Nassau counties have said they are also reviewing James’ report and looking to speak with the women.

The accusers include much younger staffers and a state trooper who say Cuomo repeatedly made unwanted advances and sexually charged comments.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing and has so far defied calls for his resignation coming from longtime allies and even President Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the state Assembly Judiciary Committee gave Cuomo until Aug. 13 to provide any evidence before lawmakers consider articles of impeachment against him.

