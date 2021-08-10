Cuomo to address sexual harassment allegations amid calls for resignation

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Cuomo attends a ground breaking ceremony in New York
(Reuters) - Embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver public remarks on Tuesday, as he fights for his political life after a state investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo will address "the people of New York" via the governor's website, according to an announcement from his office.

The governor has denied any wrongdoing but has acknowledged that his efforts to be affectionate may have inadvertently made some people uncomfortable. He has thus far resisted widespread calls to resign, including from prominent fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden.

Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, held a news briefing on Tuesday morning before the governor's scheduled appearance, offering a point-by-point rebuttal of the report from state Attorney General Letitia James' office and reiterating her position that the investigation was biased from the start.

Cuomo faces possible impeachment from state lawmakers over the allegations. In addition, Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant, filed a criminal complaint last week after accusing Cuomo of groping her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany last November.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

