Cuomo aide says he slammed door shut before groping her

In this image taken from video from the Office of the N.Y. Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference about the state budget, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the NY Governor via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion said he slammed the door of his office and told her “I don’t care” when she protested, according to an interview published Wednesday.

The interview with the Times Union of Albany adds new details to the most serious accusation against Cuomo, who is being investigated after a series of women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

The woman spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her privacy, although her identity is known within the governor's circle, the Times Union reported.

“I remember him slamming (the door) so hard that I remember thinking to myself that I’m sure the staff is, like, ‘Is everything OK up there?’ He came right back and he pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand,” the woman told the newspaper of the incident she says happened in November.

Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately but said he’s sorry if he made anyone uncomfortable.

The woman told the Times Union she had been summoned to the mansion from the nearby Capitol in November to help him with a problem with his iPhone. She said that when she reached his office on the second floor of the mansion, he began groping her in a sexually aggressive manner.

“I said to him, I said, ‘You’re going to get us in trouble,'" she recalled. “I didn’t know what else to say. … It was pretty much like ‘What are you doing?’ That’s when he slammed the door (shut). He said, ‘I don’t care.’”

He then came toward her again and groped her, the woman told the Times Union .

“I don’t remember actually saying the word ‘Stop.’ I think I said, ‘You’re crazy,'" she told the newspaper. “I do remember saying that, and that’s when he ultimately stopped. ... Me saying ‘You’re crazy’ — that was definitely not something that he wants to hear. It definitely was a hit to his ego. … And then it was almost like instantly he was done. … He turned around and walked back to his desk. He didn’t say anything. I walked myself out to the front door and nothing was said. ... It was almost like I felt like a piece of garbage to him. I felt degraded.”

A month later, the woman said, she was taking dictation for the governor at his Capitol office when he brought up what had happened at the mansion.

“Near the end of it, he looked up at me and he said, ‘You know, by the way, you know people talk in the office and you can never tell anyone about anything we talk about or, you know, anything, right?’” she said. “I said, ‘I understand.’ He said, ‘Well, you know, I could get in big trouble, you know that.’ I said, ‘I understand, governor.’ And he said, ‘OK.’”

Cuomo has brushed off widespread calls for his resignation and asked that people wait for the results of an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. The state Assembly is conducting a separate investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach the governor.

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Giuliani says he plans to run for New York governor against Cuomo

    Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House staffer and the son of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner he plans to run for governor of New York in 2022.Why it matters: Despite a flood of sexual misconduct allegations and a federal investigation into his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still expected to run for reelection next year. A Cuomo-Giuliani matchup would set up a clash between two of the most prominent political families in New York.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What they're saying: "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Giuliani told the Washington Examiner. "I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works," he added."It just shows how terribly Cuomo has run the state into the ground and the truth is the assembly in State Senate is to blame as well."Between the lines: Giuliani's bid for the governor's mansion has been encouraged by conservative donors and political figures, and would have the backing of former President Trump, a source tells the Examiner.He hopes to "challenge Cuomo’s handling of crime, taxes, education, and the mutiny of New Yorkers from the state," the Examiner notes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani's son, is 'heavily considering' a run for New York governor

    "Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back," Andrew Giuliani told the Washington Examiner.

  • Cuomo accuser details groping allegations in new interview

    "He came right back ... and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand. I remember looking down like, 'Holy sh--,'" the unnamed former aide said.

  • Andrew Giuliani teases possible New York gubernatorial run

    Andrew Giuliani said he’s “heavily considering” running against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Celebrity zookeeper Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia

    Celebrity zookeeper and animal TV show host Jack Hanna has been diagnosed with dementia and will retire from public life, his family said. In a news release Wednesday, his family added that it's believed he now has Alzheimer's disease that has quickly progressed in the last few months. “Dad advocated for improved wildlife habitats and focused on connecting the community with animals,” the statement signed by his three daughters said.

  • Cuomo urges NY residents 16+ to get vaccinated

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to get vaccinated as the state begins allowing all residents 16 years and older to recieve the vaccine. (April 6)

  • Georgia lawmaker won't face charges for voting bill protest

    The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor's office as he made live televised comments in support of the sweeping new election law he'd just signed will not be charged, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, was arrested March 25 and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disruption of the General Assembly. “While some of Representative Cannon’s colleagues and the police officers involved may have found her behavior annoying, such sentiment does not justify a presentment to a grand jury of the allegations in the arrest warrants or any other felony charges,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in an emailed statement.

  • Cuomo Sees Blow From New York Tax-Hike Plan Offset by SALT Repeal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expects the tax increases in his state budget deal to be offset by a repeal of the federal cap on state and local tax deductions.Cuomo said he has spoken to New York’s congressional representatives and President Joseph Biden, and “fully” expects a SALT repeal. When that happens, net taxes will be 37% lower, the third-term governor said Wednesday during a press briefing.“When you talk about this tax package you cannot talk about it without anticipating a SALT repeal,” he said. “When SALT is repealed, the taxes will be going down.”It remains unclear if the SALT cap will be repealed. The $10,000 cap is a prime focus for Democrats in Congress, who have said they won’t support Biden’s tax increases to fund his infrastructure proposal unless the plan includes a repeal of the cap. Representatives from high-cost states, including New York and New Jersey, have said the restrictions on the tax break -- enacted by former Republican President Donald Trump -- have caused their residents to pay more in taxes.Cuomo, a Democrat, announced an overdue $212 billion budget agreement on Tuesday, caving to state lawmakers’ long-held demands to raise taxes on the wealthy and boost spending. The deal will increase taxes for millionaires, raising income-tax rates for single filers reporting over $1.1 million, and joint filers reporting more than $2.2 million, to 9.65% from 8.82%.The deal also will create two new tax brackets. Those making $5 million or more would be taxed at 10.3%, and those earning over $25 million would be taxed at 10.9%. The new rates would expire in 2027. The budget agreement also raises the corporate franchise tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% for three years. Increases in the capital gains and estate tax didn’t make it into the budget.“The feeling was that those taxes would do damage to the state and actually cost the state more money than we would raise,” Cuomo said Wednesday.Late DealThe budget is normally due ahead of the start of the state’s fiscal year on April 1. Cuomo has long prized on-time budgets as a sign of a functioning government, a change from previous governors that let negotiations languish into the summer. He even tied lawmakers salaries to the budget’s passing, calling the inability to pass an on-time spending plan in 2016 “a failure of performance.”The embattled governor is facing multiple investigations into sexual harassment claims, a federal probe over his handling of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, and calls to resign by dozens of members of his own party who say his scandals have become a distraction in Albany. He’s also contending with a super-majority in both houses, where the progressive arm of his party has been emboldened by his foibles.This time around, the budget negotiations revealed a weakened hand for a three-term governor who typically wields an inordinate amount of power and uses the spending document as a mechanism to push through signature policies.Cuomo has said that negotiations conducted via video conference, rather than in person, slowed down the process and that writing budget proposals before Biden’s federal stimulus package was passed created added uncertainty.As the state assembly began an impeachment inquiry last month into Cuomo and his administration, the governor began holding a series of televised appearances at Covid vaccination sites to highlight what he called a race to crush Covid with the state’s vaccine push. These staged appearances have been closed to the media, citing Covid concerns, but filled with political supporters, Black clergy, local politicians, and health officials who use the occasions to praise the governor and his leadership. During other calls with reporters, the governor has refused to answer questions about the sexual-harassment allegations until an investigation under the state Attorney General Letitia James is completed.But while Cuomo has tried to project an image that he’s governing as usual, the budget revealed cracks in his armor. The biggest sign of a diminished hand comes in the budget agreement’s tax hikes on the rich, which Cuomo had long derided as a deterrent to business leaders who bring revenue to the state.“There’s no doubt in my mind that the governor’s problems had an influence on the budget process,” said state Senator Jessica Ramos, a Queens Democrat. “He was distracted at times when the news cycle wasn’t operating in his favor.”Still, Cuomo managed to prevail in several negotiations with legislative leaders. Most notably, Cuomo knocked out an attempt by progressive lawmakers to end the preferential tax rate on capital gains, and he won a $1.3 billion appropriation of capital funds for a Penn Station expansion project that city officials have opposed, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as a land grab by developers without local oversight.“The governor has an extraordinary advantage in budget negotiations,” said state Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan. “For whatever reason, this project was so important to him that he apparently insisted upon it for the process to move forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump blasts Georgia election law as 'too weak,' continuing attacks on Kemp, Raffensperger as 'RINOS'

    Former President Donald Trump continued to pummel Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as national attention focuses on Georgia.

  • Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz to speak before pro-Trump women's group as scandal widens

    Rep. Matt Gaetz will speak at a Trump resort in Florida on Friday as he continues to publicly defend himself amid a Justice Department investigation.

  • Ronan Farrow's interviews with Capitol rioters uncover phrenology, threats of face-eating

    Stephen Colbert welcomed current scourge of the duplicitous and downright terrible, investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, to Tuesday’s Late Show. Asking Farrow just how the day’s high-profile subjects feel about getting a phone call from the guy who helped expose some of recent history’s biggest jerks, Farrow was self-effacing, as is his professional demeanor, but did note that his ongoing investigation into the multiplying scandals surrounding accused sex creep and pandemic mis-manager, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been met with some stonewalling, sweaty hang-ups, and the like. Colbert brought up his recent joke (when Cuomo was only facing seven or so accusations of sexual misconduct and retaliation) that “one more, and you get a free article by Ronan Farrow!” (Farrow was announced as on the case for the New Yorker the next day.)

  • Former Trump official sanctioned over campaign video publicity stunt

    A former federal official admitted she abused her authority in a publicity stunt that tricked New York City public housing residents into sounding supportive of former President Donald Trump, ethics oversight officials said Tuesday.

  • Man, woman injured in NYC double shooting: Officials

    Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in Brooklyn Tuesday.

  • New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

    Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square. "This attack would not have happened if he was not released," said Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, standing in front of the courthouse, where demonstrators raised signs to "speak up against Asian hate" and to support the police.

  • Expert says did not perceive Chauvin bystanders as 'threat'

    Prosecutors sought to further demonstrate that the fired former officer disregarded his training when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.Stiger told jurors that Floyd did not pose an immediate threat or actively resisted arrest at the time when Chauvin used deadly force on the 46-year-old Black man while he was handcuffed in the prone position in the May 2020 incident."My opinion was that no force was reasonable in that position," Stiger testified.During the arrest, Floyd fell limp and stopped breathing, an incident caught on videos taken by bystanders that millions of people around the world viewed.

  • Jill Biden Wore a Pair of Fishnet Tights, and Twitter Broke

    “It’s Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden to you, and she can wear what she wants,” one person tweeted.

  • Prosecutor: No charges for police in fatal Detroit shooting

    A prosecutor said Wednesday she has decided not to charge Detroit officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who was recorded by police body cameras as he shot at an officer. The July 10 shooting of Hakim Littleton was in self-defense, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

  • Tanzania's new president changes policy on COVID-19, media

    Tanzania's new president appears to be taking a new, scientific approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Tuesday she will form a technical committee to advise her about the scope of COVID-19 infections in the country and how to respond to the pandemic. COVID-19 is “not something we should be quiet about or refuse flatly or accept without doing a scientific examination,” Hassan said in Swahili.

  • Roger Goodell responds to Georgia voting legislation in memo to NFL employees

    Goodell affirmed the NFL's commitment to voting rights in a memo sent to league employees.

  • Woman Who Accused Cuomo of Groping Details Incident: ‘Wasn’t Just a Hug’

    The woman who accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of groping described the incident in an interview with the Times Union published on Wednesday. The woman’s identity was not disclosed by the paper, although she is known by employees at the state’s executive mansion. The incident allegedly occurred in November 2020, after Cuomo asked her to come to his office to fix a problem with his cell phone. When she reached the office, the woman said Cuomo began to hug and touch her in a sexual manner. “That wasn’t just a hug,” she told the Times Union. “He went for it and I kind of like was, ‘Oh, the door is right there’….I was mortified that a woman who works here is going to come in and see.” When the woman protested that the governor’s action would get them both in trouble, he allegedly responded “I don’t care” and slammed the office door shut. “He came right back and he pulled me close and all I remember is seeing his hand, his big hand. I remember looking down like, ‘Holy sh**,'” the woman said, alleging that the governor groped her breast under her shirt but above her bra. “I was just so confused and so taken aback by it….He never said anything, which was odd.” The woman said she had no choice but to return to work, for fear of losing her career: “If I told someone, I’m done. And who do you tell?” The woman continues to come to work at the state Capitol, despite receiving fewer assignments and what she describes as an occasional “dirty look” from other employees. Nine women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment, detailing alleged incidents of unwanted touching kissing. Two of the incidents were photographed, with Cuomo grabbing and kissing the face of a resident of Greece, N.Y., and grabbing the face of a guest at the wedding of former aide Gareth Rhodes. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized if he “acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable.” Investigators appointed by Attorney General Letitia James are conducting a probe of the allegations. The governor is also facing investigations over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes. An analysis by the Empire Center found that Cuomo’s March 25, 2020, executive order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients may have caused between several hundred to over 1,000 additional deaths.