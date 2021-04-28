Cuomo Aides Hid COVID Nursing-Home Deaths for Months: Report

Zachary Evans
·3 min read

The push by New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s office to obscure the coronavirus death toll in state nursing homes was more widespread than initially thought, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Senior aides attempted to prevent the New York State Health Department from releasing the true number of coronavirus victims in nursing homes over at least five months beginning in the spring of 2020, according to interviews and documents reviewed by the Times.

The apparent attempt to obscure the death toll came after Cuomo’s March 25, 2020, executive order mandating that nursing homes admit patients who tested positive for coronavirus. According to an analysis by the Empire Center, an Albany-based think tank, that order may have caused between several hundred to over one thousand additional deaths.

A draft report by the Health Department on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes identified 9,739 victims through the end of May. The draft noted that “approximately 35 percent” of all deaths in the state were among nursing home residents, according to the Times.

However, that draft was not released. The report released to the public claimed that just 21 percent of all coronavirus deaths in New York occurred among nursing home residents. The state only admitted publicly that 6,500 nursing home residents had died of coronavirus as late as August.

During an August legislative hearing on nursing home deaths, New York health commissioner Howard Zucker testified that the state was still attempting to gather accurate data on those deaths.

“When the data comes in,” Zucker said, “then I will be happy to provide that data to you.”

After that hearing, Cuomo adviser Melissa DeRosa asked then-adviser Gareth Rhodes to conduct an audit of the Health Department’s internal numbers, people familiar with the matter told the Times. Rhodes and state health officials completed their initial audit by the end of August, again finding that over 9,000 people died of coronavirus in state nursing homes by the end of May.

However, even after the Health Department sent the audit to the governor’s office in early September, the audit was never approved for release.

Cuomo reportedly asked for another audit of the numbers on October 12, one day before the publication of his book on fighting the pandemic. The book received an advance of over $4 million.

The new audit was completed by the end of October. Zucker wrote a draft letter to the State Assembly speaker, set for release in November, informing that at least 9,835 nursing home residents died of coronavirus by October 30. However, the letter was never sent.

Attorney General Letitia James alleged in a January 2021 report that the state had undercounted nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Immediately following the report, Zucker released data on over 3,000 additional coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents, and published data on more deaths in the following days.

A lawsuit by the Empire Center forced the state to reveal all of its data on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes on February 10.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo effort to 'obscure' COVID-19 nursing home death toll was reportedly 'far greater than previously known'

    Aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "repeatedly" overruled state health officials "over a span of at least five months" while allegedly attempting to obscure the state's COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents, The New York Times reports. Cuomo is facing a federal investigation over his administration's handling of data concerning how many New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19, which the state's attorney general in January found had been undercounted by "as much as 50 percent." Aides for the governor, the Times reports, were aware of that "since the previous spring." Their effort to obscure the true death count was "far greater than previously known," the Times also reports, writing that aides "engaged in a sustained effort" to prevent it from being released to the public or the state lawmakers over the course of months. "A scientific paper, which incorporated the data, was never published," the Times writes. "An audit of the numbers by a top Cuomo aide was finished months before it became publicly known. Two letters, drafted by the Health Department and meant for state legislators, were never sent." A lawyer for Cuomo's office told the Times that the "chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from [the Department of Health] were accurate" and "wanted only to release accurate information." An aide for Cuomo in February privately acknowledged, though, that the administration withheld the data amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." This is one of several scandals Cuomo is facing, as he's also under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and for allegedly using state resources while writing a book about the pandemic. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign despite Democrats calling on him to do so. Read the full report at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Biden's big ifPaddington 2 director pities Orson Welles after surpassing Citizen Kane on Rotten Tomatoes

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office hid New York's COVID-19 nursing home death toll for at least 5 months, report says

    Cuomo's aides repeatedly prevented state health officials from releasing the actual death toll to the public, per The New York Times.

  • NYT: Cuomo aides blocked officials from releasing COVID nursing home death toll

    Senior aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) engaged in a sustained campaign over several months to keep state health officials from releasing the full nursing home death toll caused by the coronavirus, the New York Times reports. Why it matters: The FBI is investigating Cuomo's office following a probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, that found his administration undercounted deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Cuomo's senior aides reportedly worked to prevent New York's health commissioner Howard Zucker and other officials from releasing data: a scientific paper that was never published, an audit completed months before being made public, and two letters written by the New York Health Department for state lawmakers that were never sent."The actions coincided with the period in which Mr. Cuomo was pitching and then writing a book on the pandemic, with the assistance of his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, and others," per the Times. Crown Publishing Group halted promotion of the book in March.Flashback: Zucker said in late January there was nothing wrong with the accuracy of the health department's numbers, following James' initial investigation. What they're saying: “The whole brouhaha here is overblown to the point where there are cynical suggestions offered for the plain and simple truth that the chamber wanted only to release accurate information that they believed was totally unassailable,” Elkan Abramowitz, a lawyer representing Cuomo’s office, told the Times.“The chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from D.O.H. were accurate,” Abramowitz said, adding that actions by Cuomo’s aides were unrelated to his book on leadership lessons from the pandemic. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Juvenile lifer who set precedent sentenced to life again

    Evan Miller was just 14 when he committed the slaying that sent him to prison. In reviewing his case, the U.S. Supreme Court banned mandatory life without parole sentences for juveniles — saying judges and juries should consider the special factors of youth — a decision that eventually led to inmates across the country getting a chance at release. A judge on Tuesday handed down a second life sentence without possibility of parole.

  • Johnathan Jones Buys 1972 Oldsmobile 442 For His Dad

    The Patriots cornerback revealed the surprise on video…

  • Being Distanced and Maskless Outside Is Safe. So Why Are We Fighting Over It?

    Science tells us some things are OK — but guilt, fear, and shame can shape our actions more than rational thought

  • 2021 NFL Wire mock draft: See the staff’s picks in the first round

    The NFL Wire network made its picks for the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

    One snapchat of a teenager flipping the middle finger has found its way to the center of a major free speech case at the Supreme Court.On Wednesday justices heard arguments in a case involving former cheerleader Brandi Levy, whose foul-mouthed social media post - which she posted while off school grounds - got her kicked off the cheerleading squad for a year.The nine justices wrestled with whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus. “This is the most important student speech case that the Supreme Court has decided in over 50 years. “VIC WALCZAK is an attorney for the ACLU in Pennsylvania, which is representing Levy in court. “The power that the school district is asking the Court to give it would allow them to censor anything that is considered controversial, unpopular, certainly critical of the school…”Angry that that she was denied a spot in a tryout for the varsity cheerleading team after being a member of the junior varsity squad as a ninth-grader, Levy - then 14 - was at convenience store when she posted a photo of her and a friend raising their middle fingers at the camera, adding a caption “f*** school, f*** softball, f*** cheer, f*** everything.”As a result, Mahanoy Area High School banished her from the cheerleading team for a year."I'm still fighting it because I want to prove a point that young kids like me and young adults should be able to express themselves without the school trying to punish them."Now 18 - Levy says she has no regrets. “That's how all my friends used to talk like that. But I'm proud of sticking through it all the way to here. I really am because it's going to prove a point that schools shouldn't be able to punish students for how they express their feelings and how they want to."The justices seemed ready to rule in favor of Levy, and appeared skeptical that her post was sufficiently disruptive of the school environment to have warranted the punishment she received.But were concerned about protecting wide-ranging student expression, including contentious political or religious views, while at the same time allowing schools to address threats, bullying and other difficult situations that could arise outside the school environment itself.The court's eventual decision would affect public schools, as governmental institutions, but not private schools.A ruling in the case is due by the end of June.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger on Why He Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Has a Chance at California Governor | THR News

    Arnold Schwarzenegger says he believes Caitlyn Jenner has a chance to become the next governor of California as Gavin Newsom faces a recall election in the fall.

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Biden speech – live: President to say US must turn ‘peril into possibility’ in joint address to Congress

    Follow the latest updates below

  • 16 Swimsuits Hiding in Amazon's Most Loved Section - the Site's Best Kept Secret

    Amazon has just made shopping much easier with a whole section filled with customer's most loved products. With summer is around the corner, we had to check out all the swimwear that Amazon customers are raving about and curate our top picks. Whether it's having thousands of five-star reviews or even going viral on TikTok, it's reassuring to buy products that people love and recommend, especially swimwear.

  • Republicans accuse Joe Biden of 'economic sabotage' over plans for massive tax raid on wealthy Americans

    Joe Biden will mark his first 100 days in office by proposing a massive tax raid on America's wealthy to fund multi-trillion dollar spending programmes, setting up a battle with Republicans, Wall Street and Silicon Valley. The US president was expected to use his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night to detail his plans for controversial increases in capital gains tax, corporation tax and income tax. Republicans have called the plans "economic sabotage" while business figures said it threatened to "kill the golden goose that is America." Mr Biden will reach 100 days in office on Thursday. In his speech the evening before he will set out his $1.8 trillion "American Family Plan" to provide national child care, paid family leave and free community college. It comes on top of his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill, and his already passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. His level of spending has led to comparisons with President Franklin D Roosevelt and the 1930s New Deal. The family plan will be partly paid for by increasing taxes on profits earned from shares and other investments like property owned by Americans earning over $1 million a year. Read more: Joe Biden abandons pledge to govern for all America as one-term president rushes through laws

  • 'Zugzwang': Polish draughts official apologises after removing Russian flag

    A Polish draughts official apologised on Wednesday for causing outrage in Moscow by removing the Russian flag from a player's table during a world title match, but said he'd had little choice. Match official Jacek Pawlicki removed the flag as Russia's Tamara Tansykkuzhina played Poland's Natalia Sadowska in the Womens World Championship in Warsaw on Tuesday. Organisers said they had been told to remove the flag immediately by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) because Russians are barred under doping sanctions from competing under their national flag at major international events.

  • Haunting Photos Reveal a Massive Abandoned Town of Disneyesque Castles

    What was supposed to be a luxurious urban development for wealthy foreigners has become an eerie half-finished ghost town in Turkey Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • I'm Not a Sneakerhead, But These Chanel Sneakers Just Convinced Me Otherwise

    Dreaming about these more than a handbag.

  • Jeff Goldblum To Star In Dungeons & Dragons Podcast ‘Dark Dice’

    EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum is entering a new world. The Jurassic Park star is to lend his voice to Dungeons & Dragons podcast Dark Dice. Goldblum will play elven sorcerer Balmur on the upcoming season of the audio series. He is voicing one of the five player-characters in the improvised audio drama, where the outcome of the […]

  • Column: Vaccine passports are the nudge we need to achieve herd immunity

    Nobody likes a two-tiered society, but if people are reluctant to get vaccinated, passports may nudge them along.

  • Ohtani wins for Angels in 2-way start like none since Ruth

    That was quite a two-way Sho in a big league start like none since Babe Ruth a century ago. Shohei Ohtani struck out nine after a shaky first inning on the mound, and also scored three runs and drove in two as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Monday night. “A pretty complete game of baseball,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

  • 'Daily Show' Dunks On Ted Cruz After Texas Senator Tries To Mock Trevor Noah

    The Republican "fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly," the show tweeted.