Cuomo was 'ambushed' by sexual harassment investigation, attorney says

Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized investigators with the New York attorney general's office on Friday, claiming they ran a shoddy process and failed to interview key witnesses whose testimony could have challenged that Cuomo sexually harassed and intimidated nearly a dozen women.

Cuomo's attorney, Rita Glavin, along with Paul Fishman, who represents Cuomo's office, reflected the posture of Cuomo aides throughout the inquiry's course by saying Attorney General Letitia James's investigation was biased against the governor.

"The governor deserves to be treated fairly, and he must be," Glavin said during a remote press conference. "That did not happen here."

DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING SITE DROPS ANDREW CUOMO AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT REPORT

"This was one-sided, and he was ambushed," Glavin continued. "There's a rule of law in this country. I believe in it. Give us the opportunity to have the evidence, and we're going to give our response."

Glavin claimed a lawyer for one of the witnesses called her with a warning.

"This lawyer got my telephone number through another lawyer because this lawyer believed that it was very important for me to get some information," Glavin said. "And the information was that the manner of questioning alarmed this lawyer, that I was being warned that minds were made up and that questions pushed back on evidence that was favorable to the governor."

Fishman, who represented numerous individuals interviewed by James's investigators, made similar claims about his clients' experience.

"A number of those individuals left those interviews feeling as if the questions were framed in a way to push them to particular conclusions about people, about the work environment, and so forth," he said.

Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior adviser to James, released a statement in response to the claims by Cuomo's lawyers, defending the inquiry as well as the 11 women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.



“After multiple women made accusations that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them, the governor, himself, requested that Attorney General James oversee an independent investigation. The independent investigators selected are widely respected professionals, recognized for their legal and investigatory ability. To attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women," Levy said.



“There will be a rolling production of interview transcripts made available to the state Assembly, which will be redacted as needed," Levy added. “There are 11 women whose accounts have been corroborated by a mountain of evidence. Any suggestion that attempts to undermine the credibility of these women or this investigation is unfortunate."



James announced the findings of her report on Tuesday, concluding Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women "and, in doing so, broke the law." Nine of the women are current and former state employees, and one is a New York state trooper.

Cuomo denied the allegations before the findings of the investigation, which Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi described as having a "transparent political motivation," were released. James, also a Democrat, is viewed as a contender for governor, although she hasn't announced a campaign yet.

After the report was revealed on Tuesday, Cuomo reiterated his denial, saying the "facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

Numerous national Democrats, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have urged Cuomo to resign following the report, as well as New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and other Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation.

Cuomo faces an impeachment investigation by the New York State Assembly, and at least four district attorneys offices in New York have requested from the state inquiry into the sexual misconduct claims.

