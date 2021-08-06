  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cuomo was 'ambushed' by sexual harassment investigation, attorney says

Jeremy Beaman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized investigators with the New York attorney general's office on Friday, claiming they ran a shoddy process and failed to interview key witnesses whose testimony could have challenged that Cuomo sexually harassed and intimidated nearly a dozen women.

Cuomo's attorney, Rita Glavin, along with Paul Fishman, who represents Cuomo's office, reflected the posture of Cuomo aides throughout the inquiry's course by saying Attorney General Letitia James's investigation was biased against the governor.

"The governor deserves to be treated fairly, and he must be," Glavin said during a remote press conference. "That did not happen here."

DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING SITE DROPS ANDREW CUOMO AFTER SEXUAL HARASSMENT REPORT

"This was one-sided, and he was ambushed," Glavin continued. "There's a rule of law in this country. I believe in it. Give us the opportunity to have the evidence, and we're going to give our response."

Glavin claimed a lawyer for one of the witnesses called her with a warning.

"This lawyer got my telephone number through another lawyer because this lawyer believed that it was very important for me to get some information," Glavin said. "And the information was that the manner of questioning alarmed this lawyer, that I was being warned that minds were made up and that questions pushed back on evidence that was favorable to the governor."

Fishman, who represented numerous individuals interviewed by James's investigators, made similar claims about his clients' experience.

"A number of those individuals left those interviews feeling as if the questions were framed in a way to push them to particular conclusions about people, about the work environment, and so forth," he said.

Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior adviser to James, released a statement in response to the claims by Cuomo's lawyers, defending the inquiry as well as the 11 women who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

“After multiple women made accusations that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them, the governor, himself, requested that Attorney General James oversee an independent investigation. The independent investigators selected are widely respected professionals, recognized for their legal and investigatory ability. To attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women," Levy said.


“There will be a rolling production of interview transcripts made available to the state Assembly, which will be redacted as needed," Levy added. “There are 11 women whose accounts have been corroborated by a mountain of evidence. Any suggestion that attempts to undermine the credibility of these women or this investigation is unfortunate."


James announced the findings of her report on Tuesday, concluding Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women "and, in doing so, broke the law." Nine of the women are current and former state employees, and one is a New York state trooper.

Cuomo denied the allegations before the findings of the investigation, which Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi described as having a "transparent political motivation," were released. James, also a Democrat, is viewed as a contender for governor, although she hasn't announced a campaign yet.

After the report was revealed on Tuesday, Cuomo reiterated his denial, saying the "facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Numerous national Democrats, including President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have urged Cuomo to resign following the report, as well as New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and other Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation.

Cuomo faces an impeachment investigation by the New York State Assembly, and at least four district attorneys offices in New York have requested from the state inquiry into the sexual misconduct claims.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Andrew Cuomo, New York, Sexual Harassment, Democrats, Investigation

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Cuomo was 'ambushed' by sexual harassment investigation, attorney says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pot Prisoner Sentenced to Life Before Trump Pardon Is Back in Custody

    via Change.orgIn 2010, a federal judge sentenced Tony DeJohn to life plus 10 years on a nonviolent marijuana charge. Because it was DeJohn’s third conviction, the judge was required by law to impose the maximum penalty available. He was just 31 years old.Eleven years later, DeJohn, who is from Upstate New York but had been locked up in high-security facilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Colorado, was granted clemency by then-President Donald Trump. He was released from prison on January 20,

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • The GOP Rep. suing Pelosi over House mask mandate, which he broke, has caught COVID-19

    Rep. Ralph Norman said Thursday that he had tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. He vocally objected to wearing a mask on the House floor.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • Mary Trump Reveals Her Uncle’s Callous Comment That ‘Sent A Chill Down My Spine’

    It was a family saying that always showed "a cruel indifference to somebody else in despair," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • Gang Members Established ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Atlanta, Killed Eight-Year-Old Girl during Police Protest

    Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.

  • House committee turns key Trump DOJ official questioning over to Jan. 6 panel, sidelining GOP

    The House Oversight Committee canceled scheduled questioning of two key Justice Department officials about former President Donald Trump’s final days in office, sending them to the Democratic-controlled select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

  • ‘The Pied Piper leading us off a cliff’: Florida governor condemned as Covid surges

    Ron DeSantis’s desire to keep state open amid Delta surge draws criticism from local leaders to the White House Ron DeSantis on Tuesday at a news conference. ‘You try to fearmonger, you try to do this stuff,’ DeSantis snapped at a reporter who asked him about the state’s record number of hospitalizations. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida governor Ron DeSantis earned a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on his state: the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene letter to Capitol Police: Pelosi used you as ‘political pawns’

    Escalating her war with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the one-sided investigation of the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riots at the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene charged that the top Democrat used the U.S. Capitol Police as “political pawns” to target Republicans and smear former President Donald Trump.

  • Inside Senate Republicans' dismissal of Trump as he tries to torpedo Biden's infrastructure bill from the sidelines

    Sen. John Thune told Insider he disagrees with Trump. "You want to celebrate successes no matter when they happen." Other Republicans agree with him.

  • Mark Levin says Biden should be removed from office

    Mark Levin says it is time to start talking about using impeachment or the 25th Amendment against Joe Biden to remove the "most disastrous president in modern American history" from office.

  • Inside a Kamala Harris crisis dinner

    A group of the Democratic Party's most influential women met for dinner at a home in the nation’s capital last month to game out how to defend Vice President Kamala Harris and her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, against a torrent of bad press.Why it matters: It's telling that so early in the Biden-Harris administration, such powerful operatives felt compelled to try to right the vice president's ship.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

    A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday. On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said. Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

  • White House responds to 9/11 families' request that Biden not attend memorial events

    During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.

  • Poland’s Battle With U.S. Media Giant Raises Alarm for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland’s populist leadership is no stranger to making enemies, whether they be judges, migrants, sexual minorities or the European Union. Its battle with Discovery Inc. may be harder to overlook by investors.The ruling party has drafted a media law that Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said is needed to prevent Russian and Chinese companies entering the broadcasting market. Yet the legislation targets one company: the American owner of Polish broadcaster TVN. The regulator has fo

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • Top Republicans move to protect Trump from Capitol attack fallout

    Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b

  • Pressure Mounting To Launch 'McMafia Law' Probe Into Trump's Scottish Golf Courses

    Manhattan district attorney's charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer add fuel to fight to reveal cash sources for foreign golf courses.

  • The design for one of Donald Trump's new 'Trump Cards' has a typo

    The card, shared with supporters in a fundraising email, misspells the word "official" and advertises a "Trump offical card."