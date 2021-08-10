Cuomo Announces Resignation over Sexual Harassment Allegations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Crowe
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, saying he would like to spare New Yorkers the distraction of a protracted impeachment inquiry.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH LIVE: Cuomo issues public address amid sexual harassment scandal

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to deliver a public virtual address on Tuesday, one week after the state's attorney general released a report detailing and affirming sexual harassment allegations against him.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation

    Facing an impeachment inquiry, the governor will now leave office in 14 days.

  • New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, mounting legal pressure and demands for his departure by President Joe Biden and others, a startling downfall for a man once seen as a possible U.S. presidential contender. Cuomo, a Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous U.S. state, made the announcement after New York Attorney General Letitia James on Aug. 3 released the results https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-ag-says-probe-found-gov-cuomo-sexually-harrassed-multiple-women-broke-2021-08-03 of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated U.S. and state laws. The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf, found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women including current and former government workers - one a state trooper - and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

  • Robinhood Agrees to Buy Say Technologies for $140 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. agreed to buy Say Technologies, a tool for shareholder voting and communication, in its first acquisition as a public company.The approximately $140 million all-cash deal will give Robinhood access to Say’s software, which helps company shareholders exercise their right to vote proxies and ask questions of management, according to a blog post Tuesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Robinhood made its public trading debut.“Together, we’ll fi

  • Pritzker signs more than 80 bills into law

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 80 bills Friday.

  • 5 things to know about the new changes to SC’s open carry gun law

    Will anyone be allowed to open carry? Are there places you can’t take your gun? Here’s what gun owners need to know before the new law takes effect this weekend.

  • Families reunite, couples return to empty properties as Canada border reopens

    From family reunions across the Detroit River, to couples returning to empty properties, Canada's border reopening saw some heartfelt moments.

  • Senate Democrats just laid out their $3.5 trillion plan to hike taxes on the wealthy and begin fighting the climate crisis - without any Republican votes

    The Democrats' package doesn't include an extension of pandemic unemployment benefits for jobless Americans, which are set to end in a month.

  • U.S. settles scientist's whistleblower complaint about Trump COVID-19 response

    The U.S. government has agreed to compensate a scientist who filed a whistleblower complaint that said former President Donald Trump's administration botched its early response to the coronavirus pandemic, the scientist's lawyer said on Monday. Dr. Rick Bright, formerly of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reached a settlement with the agency, lawyer Debra Katz said. The settlement resolves Bright's "allegations that HHS retaliated against him for blowing the whistle about the Trump Administration’s inadequate and irresponsible response to the coronavirus pandemic," Katz said in a statement.

  • Twelve Days In Office and Crisis Swamps Peru’s Leftist President

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s new president is off to a rocky start, selecting contentious ministers, alienating allies and setting the stage for a brutal face-off with congress, all within days of taking office.A rural teacher and union activist, Pedro Castillo won the election after reassurances that he’s his own man, not beholden to his party’s Marxist ideology or chief.But when he named his cabinet -- including a prime minister who’s under investigation for being an alleged apologist for terrorists

  • Judge asks why Capitol riot damage restitution is $1.5 million when cost to taxpayers is $500M

    A federal judge asked prosecutors Monday to explain why restitution in Capitol riot cases was limited to $1.5 million for repairs to the building when the total cost to taxpayers was $500 million, per Politico.Of note: D.C. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell's comments come some two weeks after she questioned whether it's appropriate for prosecutors to offer defendants misdemeanor plea deals in cases that saw insurrectionists "terrorizing members of Congress."Get market news worthy of your t

  • Oregon governor signs bill ending reading and math proficiency requirements for graduation

    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown privately signed a bill last month ending the requirement for high school students to prove proficiency in reading, writing, and arithmetic before graduation.

  • A federal judge asked prosecutors why the Justice Department is seeking just $2,000 from Capitol rioters, while US taxpayers are paying more than $500 million for insurrection-related costs

    In June, prosecutors estimated the total damage done to the Capitol grounds during the insurrection to be $1,495,326.55

  • Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For Spreading Vaccine Misinformation

    The GOP congresswoman from Georgia made another false claim about COVID-19, prompting the social media platform to suspend her account once again.

  • U.S. intel watchdog launches inquiry amid spying allegations on news media

    The internal watchdog for the National Security Agency (NSA) said on Tuesday it was launching an inquiry into allegations that the agency had improperly spied on a member of the U.S. news media. The inspector general's office did not identify which reporter or media outlet that is at the heart of its review, but the development comes a few months after Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson claimed he had heard from a whistleblower who told him the NSA was monitoring his communications in a plot to leak them and force him off the air. In late June, the NSA took the unusual step https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-intelligence-agency-says-it-isnt-spying-foxs-tucker-carlson-2021-06-30 of publicly denying those allegations.

  • CNN has forbidden Chris Cuomo from talking about his brother on air, colleague says

    Brian Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, noted how Chris Cuomo had not mentioned the allegations against his brother on his show.

  • CNN anchor Chris Cuomo still advising his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, report says

    CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is facing immense fallout after the release of a state report detailing sexual harassment allegations by 11 women.

  • Why Mitch McConnell is the big winner on the infrastructure bill

    We have the filibuster to thank

  • Andrew Cuomo will resign as governor of New York

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign from his post, effective in 14 days, after an independent investigation found that he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of federal and state law.What they're saying: "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government. And therefore that's what I'll do, because I work for you, and doing the r

  • 4 ways it could end for Andrew Cuomo as impeachment looms

    While impeachment has gone from a remote to increasingly likely possibility, there are other off-ramps for Cuomo amid his scandals.