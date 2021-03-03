Cuomo apologizes but won't resign in wake of sexual harassment allegations





(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not resign in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to "fully cooperate" with a review by the state's attorney general.

"I am not going to resign," Cuomo told a news conference after he offered an emotional apology for what he said was behavior that made "people feel uncomfortable."

"I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it," said the governor who has been marred in recent weeks by a flurry of accusations, including that his administration sought to downplay the true number of elderly nursing home residents killed by COVID-19.

Cuomo said his behavior was unintentional and maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately but acknowledged that it is "custom" for him to kiss and hug people in greeting.

"I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed and I get it, and I'm going to learn from it."

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Gabriella Borter and Jonathan Allen in New York, Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

