Cuomo apologizes amid harassment claims, says he was 'being playful,' never intended to offend or cause harm

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized Sunday for any comments that have made female aides feel uncomfortable after accusations of sexual harassment have upended his administration, fueling an investigation and calls that he resign.

The embattled Democratic governor issued a statement Sunday saying he intended his interactions with co-workers as playful and not aimed at being insensitive or flirtatious.

"Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office," the 280-word statement read. "I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends."

The comments came after his office acquiesced Sunday to calls that Attorney General Letitia James select someone to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations against the governor.

Cuomo was first accused Wednesday by former economic-development aide Lindsey Boylan of kissing her on the lips during a private meeting in his office in 2018. Boylan also said he asked her on another occasion to play strip poker.

On Saturday, 25-year-old former aide Charlotte Bennett told The New York Times she was repeatedly made to feel uncomfortable last year by Cuomo, who she said asked if age makes a difference in a relationship and asked probing details about her personal life.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.

"I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Bennett told The Times.

On Sunday, Cuomo, 63, said never inappropriately touched anyone or propositioned anybody, "and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Bennett's accusations drew a swift rebuke from Democrat legislative leaders and state leaders, who all agreed that Cuomo's alleged actions needed an independent review from James.

Some lawmakers have called for him to resign; others have said the Legislature should commence impeachment proceedings.

Even before the allegations, Cuomo was under pressure to leave office from some lawmakers after he admitted his office didn't fully detail the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, undercounting them by 50%.

After initially proposing Saturday night to appoint former federal judge Barbara Jones to investigate the sexual harassment claims, his office on Sunday revised its plan to say James could handle the probe in conjunction with the state's Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

But James rebuffed the idea, and instead urged Cuomo to give her a referral to have her office handle the case.

Ultimately, the governor's office agreed: Cuomo's counsel Beth Garvey said in statement it would give James' office the authority to hire a private attorney to conduct the investigation, which would allow the attorney to issue subpoenas.

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly. We will hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation,” James said in a statement.

In his statement, Cuomo agreed that an independent review is appropriate.

"That's why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations," he said.

On Wednesday, Cuomo's office refuted Boylan's characterizations of her interactions with the governor, saying they were not true.

On Sunday, Cuomo, who first took office in 2011 and is in his third term, didn't address any specific charges lodged against him.

Instead, he said, "At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times."

He added, "I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business."

Cuomo became a household name across the nation for his daily briefings during the first months of the COVID pandemic. And he switched to three briefings a week late last year.

But he didn't hold one either last Wednesday or Friday amid series of scandals. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the state's handling of COVID deaths in nursing homes.

On Sunday, Cuomo said he now realizes his office banter may have crossed the line.

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," he wrote.

"I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."

Cuomo added that he has learned anecdotally that Bennett may have been contacted by some people who were displeased with her coming forward.

"My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now — period," he said.

Joseph Spector is the Government and Politics Editor for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Group, overseeing coverage in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. Follow him on Twitter: @GannettAlbany

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: Andrew Cuomo apologizes amid harassment claims; says he was 'playful'