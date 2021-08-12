Cuomo’s apology criticized by #MeToo advocate
Tanara Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement talks to the Associated Press following the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. (Aug. 11)
Female viewership of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” took a dive last week after anchor Chris Cuomo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, was found by New York Attorney General Letitia James to have sexually harassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York Tuesday while CNN’s Cuomo was on vacation. Before he departed for his annual birthday trip, however, women departed his show: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week — after the Tuesday morning announcement of James’ findings regardin
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday distanced herself from Governor Andrew Cuomo who resigned after sexual harassment accusations, saying when she takes over no official who had behaved unethically would keep their job. As the No. 2 statewide elected official, Hochul is in line to take over from Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who resigned on Tuesday after the state attorney general concluded he had sexually harassed women, creating a hostile workplace. Hochul expressed support for many of Cuomo's policies, including on social and environmental issues, but delineated a sharp divide on the issues that led to the governor's resignation.
Just hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation amid a sexual harassment scandal, Brian Stelter joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he addressed the issues surrounding his CNN colleague, the governor’s younger brother, Chris Cuomo. In May, Cuomo admitted to advising his brother in the early days of the scandal, but a recent report in the New York Times detailed the extent to which Cuomo went in helping his brother. “Has that created any conflict over at CNN?” Colbert asked. “Behind closed doors, are people mad at him, or is he in trouble?” “Some people are mad at him,” Stelter answered. “By the way, I can confirm the New York Times report. I’ll confirm it for your viewers.” Stelter later added, “This was definitely awkward for CNN though. I tried to go into this thinking, if I was going to cover this at CBS, how would I cover it, and try to cover it the same way. And I talked to a lot of sources at CNN. Some said, ‘Yeah, this is really weird. I’m ticked off at Chris.’ Others said, ‘You know, I understand. You can't pick who your family members are.’ So there was a wide range of opinions.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to “World News Tonight” about what a potential third vaccine shot could mean for Americans, including those who are considered immunocompromised.
Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign from office following accusations and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct from a number of women.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans can expect to see more children infected with the coronavirus as the highly transmissible delta variant extends its hold across the country. (Aug. 12)
Former Sen. Scott Brown announced on Wednesday he is resigning as head of New England Law Boston and plans to "re-engage in the political arena."Why it matters: There are a few potentially attractive opportunities for the former Massachusetts Republican — who has strong name recognition and is an ally of former President Trump — in his new home state of New Hampshire. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublican Gov. Chris Sununu
Check out the best plays from Day 4 in Las Vegas.
Fans at the Mets-National game at New York’s Citi Field stadium on August 10 chanted “f*** you Cuomo” following the New York governor’s resignation earlier in the day.This footage by Joseph Pietaro of MuscleSport Magazine shows a group of fans clad in Mets jerseys chanting as they make their way through a crowded section of the stadium.Andrew Cuomo resigned after a report found he sexually harassed 11 women, including a state trooper assigned to his security detail. Credit: MuscleSport Magazine via Storyful
Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation is being met with criticism from both sides of the aisle. Some critics say his apology was inauthentic, as he continued to deny he sexually harassed 11 women. Tarana Burke, the founder of the "Me Too" movement, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Belarus on Wednesday rescinded its permission for the U.S. ambassador's appointment and told the U.S. to cut its embassy staff in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration slapped Belarus with new sanctions Monday, the anniversary of last year's election in Belarus that was denounced by the opposition as rigged. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko responded to protests against his re-election to a sixth term with a sweeping crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.
Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss Governor Cuomo's decision to step down, the woman replacing him - and what the situation tells us about the Democratic Party.
Professional TV troll Skip Bayless got a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday. And he tried his best to not take it. At the conclusion of a segment on FS1’s Undisputed, during which Bayless questioned whether Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s weight undermines his ability to motivate pro athletes, host/moderator Jenny Taft chimed in. Skip [more]
Chris Cuomo won't be on the air due to a planned vacation amid his brother's resignation as New York governor. What happens next?
Pacific islands not immune from wildfires
Highlights of this day in history: Last U.S. combat troops leave Vietnam; Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr. killed in World War II; N.J. Gov. McGreevey to resign after declaring he's gay; Russian sub Kursk explodes; Director Cecil B. DeMille born. (Aug. 12)
A nurse working in Friesland, Germany, likely gave around 8,600 people a fake shot, local officials said
Webb tosses 6 scoreless innings in Giants' 7-0 win