Cuomo’s apology criticized by #MeToo advocate

Just hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation amid a sexual harassment scandal, Brian Stelter joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he addressed the issues surrounding his CNN colleague, the governor’s younger brother, Chris Cuomo. In May, Cuomo admitted to advising his brother in the early days of the scandal, but a recent report in the New York Times detailed the extent to which Cuomo went in helping his brother. “Has that created any conflict over at CNN?” Colbert asked. “Behind closed doors, are people mad at him, or is he in trouble?” “Some people are mad at him,” Stelter answered. “By the way, I can confirm the New York Times report. I’ll confirm it for your viewers.” Stelter later added, “This was definitely awkward for CNN though. I tried to go into this thinking, if I was going to cover this at CBS, how would I cover it, and try to cover it the same way. And I talked to a lot of sources at CNN. Some said, ‘Yeah, this is really weird. I’m ticked off at Chris.’ Others said, ‘You know, I understand. You can't pick who your family members are.’ So there was a wide range of opinions.”