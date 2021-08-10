Cuomo's ex Sandra Lee enjoys steamy makeout session with boyfriend during French getaway

Sandra Lee, celebrated chef and ex-girlfriend of Andrew Cuomo, is enjoying time with her man.

The 55-year-old star was spotted engaging in a steamy makeout session with boyfriend Ben Youcef recently during their getaway in Southern France.

For their day out, the blonde beauty wore a ruffled white top with a matching skirt. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and completed her ensemble with a large white bag, gold hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Youcef, 42, wore a simple dark shirt with blue jeans, dark sunglasses and a silver watch.

The former Food Network star previously dated Cuomo, 63, for 14 years. they split in late 2019.

Lee, 55, reportedly first met Youcef, 42, in March, but the relationship is still in "very early" stages, according to a report published Friday by People magazine.

"They became friends when they met at a Santa Monica restaurant in March. It's very early but they seem to have an undeniable connection," a source told the magazine. "But both are taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other."

Youcef is also a nonprofit interfaith leader and shares five-year-old twins with his former wife, California-based realtor Apryl Stephenson. He and his Stephenson filed for divorce in January 2020.

"I think she needed someone completely different from Andrew. It took her two years for her to even consider dating again as she wanted to be sure she could make herself happy and to heal before she brought someone in her life," a friend of Lee told People.

Meanwhile, Cuomo continues to be involved in an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The politician was found to have sexually harassed multiple women according to a report released last week by Attorney General Letitia James.

While it remains unclear if Lee knew of her ex's extracurricular activities, Cuomo was revered as a caring partner to Lee when she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015 and ultimately underwent a double mastectomy.