Cuomo apparently has a 'very small' do-not-yell-at list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kathryn Krawczyk
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) aides are the first to say the governor is brash, loud, and gets irritated easily.

But his style of governing has come into question after state Sen. Ron Kim (D) accused the governor of "abusing his powers" when threatening Kim's career if he didn't cover up the governor's nursing home COVID-19 deaths scandal. Interviews with dozens of lawmakers, former officials, political consultants and other insiders have since backed up Kim's assessment — with a few exceptions, The New York Times reports.

In the days after Kim shared his story, Cuomo's longtime enemy New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the governor's threats were "classic Andrew Cuomo." Karen Hinton, a communications consultant who worked with Cuomo, told the Times that "his primary tool for governing is to create fear." And other anonymous sources recalled how he once threatened to compare then-Democratic primary rival Cynthia Nixon to a "child rapist," and that he seemed proud of the so-called "mean girl" female aides in his office.

State Sen. Liz Krueger (D) meanwhile says she has never faced Cuomo's wrath, and knows she's one of a privileged few. As Krueger, the head of the Senate's finance committee, recalled to the Times, Cuomo's former aide Joseph Percoco told her once that she was on Cuomo's "do-not-yell-at list." "I responded, 'You people have such a list?'" Krueger told the Times. “He said: 'It is very small.'"

Percoco is currently in jail serving a sentence for conspiracy and bribery charges. Cuomo's senior adviser Richard Azzopardi meanwhile contended that the governor "get[s] impatient with partisan politics and disingenuous attacks," but that New Yorkers "know you must fight to change the status quo and special interests to make progress." Read more at The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getaway
Resign, Andrew Cuomo
Ted Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces impeachment calls over handling of nursing home COVID-19 data

    New York politicians are criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing home data on COVID-19 deaths, and some want him impeached.

  • Uprising Grows Over Cuomo's Bullying and 'Brutalist Political Theater'

    ALBANY, N.Y. — During Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first term, two former administration officials were married in a New York City wedding heavily attended by state government workers, as well as some lawmakers and their aides. When it was time for the toasts, a guest who worked for the Cuomo administration began with a question: “Who in this room has been yelled at or bullied by Andrew Cuomo?” Hands shot up across the room, as laughter rolled through the crowd, according to two people who attended the wedding. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The theme suffuses many of Cuomo’s interactions — accounts in which the governor berated aides and elected officials, brought people to tears and threatened to fire them or end their careers. People outside the governor’s direct control who have clashed with him said he told them they would be subject to negative news stories or political challenges or, in one case, would be publicly likened to a “child rapist.” After building a reputation as a competent and compassionate leader in the midst of a pandemic, Cuomo’s standing has faltered over the last month amid revelations that his administration underreported thousands of deaths of nursing home residents. Federal prosecutors are investigating, and lawmakers have moved to strip the governor of emergency powers he has held since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, heightened scrutiny is now being cast on a recurrent theme of his decadelong tenure: his penchant for verbal attacks and attempted intimidation. That trait burst into full view last week when a Democratic assemblyman, Ron T. Kim of Queens, came forward with accusations that the governor had called him while he was home bathing his children and threatened to “destroy” him — urging him to retract negative comments he had made after the nursing home story broke. During an appearance last week on ABC’s “The View,” Kim described being deeply rattled by the experience. “He has abused his powers,” Kim said. “And abusers are cowards.” Cuomo’s office has called Kim a liar, but to many in New York politics, the report rang true, as other accounts of the governor’s aggressive and sometimes unsettling behavior have begun to emerge. Indeed, in interviews with more than three dozen legislators, political consultants, former state and city officials and New York political veterans, a recurring portrait emerges of Cuomo: a talented and deft politician whose tendency toward aggression can seem out of step in an age when abusive behavior in the workplace or in professional surroundings is increasingly called out and often censured. “His primary tool for governing is to create fear,” said Karen Hinton, a communications consultant who worked with Cuomo when he was housing secretary in the Clinton administration and has since fallen out with him. In the fall of 2018, for example, when Cuomo was told by a leader of the Working Families Party — which had backed his primary opponent, Cynthia Nixon — that it would endorse him in the general election because he was better than a Republican, Cuomo’s response was blunt. “If you ever say, ‘Well he’s better than a Republican' again, then I’m going to say, ‘You’re better than a child rapist,’ ” the governor said, according to two people who were on the call. “How about that?” He once threatened to end the career of a staffer who failed to properly transfer a call to his office, according to one person who worked for him and requested anonymity for fear of retribution. He has been known to refer to his top female aides as the “mean girls,” said the person, who described the governor’s office as toxic and controlling. Those who work in the halls of the Capitol say the governor’s conduct has an additional impact: scaring some employees into near paralysis for fear of earning his wrath. Many of the tactics involve a threat to hurt people’s careers. Hinton, for example, says she fell out of favor when she became the press secretary for Cuomo’s nemesis in the Democratic Party, Mayor Bill de Blasio. Soon, there were threats. During a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in 2015, Hinton questioned the state’s response in a New York Times article. Hinton said Cuomo told City Hall he would personally blame the mayor for any deaths in the city if de Blasio did not fire Hinton. The mayor did not dismiss Hinton, but City Hall distanced itself from her remarks. One current and one former City Hall official confirmed Hinton’s account. The governor’s office said neither it nor the anecdote about the Working Families Party was true, characterizing the negative comments about Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, as coming from “political adversaries.” The office also said the governor was “direct with people if their work is subpar.” “The people of this state have known and given the governor their trust for the last 14 years, have heard him and looked into his eyes during the darkest period,” Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, said in a statement. “Yes, they have seen him get impatient with partisan politics and disingenuous attacks, and New Yorkers feel the same way. They know you must fight to change the status quo and special interests to make progress, and no one has made more progress than this governor.” Even Cuomo’s detractors will concede that the governor’s heavy-handed approach has often been effective in delivering concrete liberal accomplishments, including legalizing same-sex marriage, raising the minimum wage and enacting criminal justice reforms. Others describe the governor’s use of anger as “an executive skill,” employed to cut through niceties and other time-wasters — skills of particular use during a pandemic response. “The governor understands the political value of taking action and creating the perception of strength, even if it occasionally seems cocksure or bullying,” said Eric Phillips, a former spokesman for de Blasio. He called the governor “a master of brutalist political theater,” although he said those skills were less effective in “a moment demanding contrition or even a modicum of self-critique.” Defenders also say that New Yorkers — who have elected Cuomo three times, commandingly — know what the governor’s personality is like. “It’s well-worn territory for the press and the public,” said Josh Vlasto, Cuomo’s former chief of staff. “Those traits are there, but they are part of a broader perception of him that the voters like and are comfortable with.” Ken Sunshine, a veteran public relations executive and a longtime friend of the governor's, noted that the nature of New York politics is tough. “Has he raised his voice on calls with me? I’m sure he has,” Sunshine said. “Have I done it sometimes? Sure. And by the way, we’re from a place called New York. It’s not for the timid.” In this dispute, however, Kim, not the governor, has the support of a raft of New York politicians. “That’s classic Andrew Cuomo,” said de Blasio on Thursday. “A lot of people in New York state have received those phone calls.” Cuomo’s image was burnished by a series of nationally televised news conferences during the early days of the pandemic, in which the governor mixed just-the-facts presentations with dad jokes and appearances by his three daughters, his mother and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor. Last fall, even as a second wave of the virus began to swell in New York and nationally, Andrew Cuomo published a memoir, offering “leadership lessons” and a sentimental dedication. “Love wins,” he wrote in its conclusion. “Always.” But in the wake of the scandal over nursing homes, that persona has turned darker: On Saturday, Cuomo’s temper was mocked in a segment on “Saturday Night Live” in which his character, played by comedian Pete Davidson, sheepishly admitted to hiding where the deaths of nursing home residents occurred and promised vengeance on de Blasio, a frequent political foe. Other accusations have been more serious: In December, a former top aide to Cuomo’s economic development agency, Lindsey Boylan, accused Cuomo of fostering a “toxic team environment.” On Sunday, Boylan was among a growing chorus of people speaking out about Cuomo, telling The Times he is prone to “screaming at people inside and outside of the state government when he does not get exactly what he wants.” Cuomo’s penchant for tough-talk tactics dates back decades, to his apprenticeship as an adviser to his father, former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, whom he was known to fiercely defend. “I think he learned it from his father, who needed bare knuckles to combat the old machine pols,” said Michael Shnayerson, author of “The Contender,” a 2015 biography of the younger Cuomo. State Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat from upper Manhattan who holds sway in the Legislature as the chairwoman of the chamber’s Finance Committee, said she had never been yelled at by the governor or his staff — for a reason. She said Joseph Percoco, a former aide and informal enforcer inside the Capitol who was convicted of corruption in 2018, once told her she was on the “do-not-yell-at list.” “I responded, ‘You people have such a list?’” Krueger said. “He said: ‘It is very small.’” (Percoco is in federal prison and could not be reached for comment.) The backlash against Cuomo’s governing style stems, in part, from the changing makeup of the Legislature. Democrats won full control in 2018 thanks to a new generation of progressives that is more diverse and often unafraid of challenging the governor. “The Legislature has become increasingly young and female, defining a feminist vision for leadership and workplace conduct,” said Alexis Grenell, a founder of Pythia Public Affairs who has written about Cuomo’s aggressive behavior in the past. “It’s not an accident that his loudest critics are young women.” The rift between the governor and the legislative newcomers has often burst into public view. In 2019, Azzopardi, the governor’s senior adviser, told reporters after a dispute over fundraisers that three recently elected female lawmakers, state Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Jessica Ramos and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, were “idiots,” preceded by a vulgarity. “This pattern of behavior he has created this really serious systemic culture of fear and abuse of power that shapes policy outcomes in New York and impacts people’s lives,” said Biaggi, a Democrat who has feuded with the governor’s top aides on Twitter. Strategists in the Capitol say that the often combustible natures of Cuomo and his staff make for difficult negotiations, often freighted by fears of retribution. The instinct to punch first seems to come from the top of the executive chamber: As The New York Times and CNN published accounts of the calls to Kim on Wednesday, Cuomo used a large part of his daily news conference to attack the assemblyman, suggesting he had engaged in unethical and possibly criminal behavior in regards to a 6-year-old law. (Kim denied this.) Vlasto, the former chief of staff, said that ongoing Republican attacks and Kim’s suggestion that the governor had committed a crime by withholding the data on deaths was “so over the line,” it justified a strong response. “This time he decided to smack it down, hard,” he said. Others recount stories of Cuomo alternating between charm and rage — at one moment, a charismatic leader who wants to work on policy, and at another, an intimidating one who wants to vent, something one lawmaker described as an unpleasant, sometimes profane experience. Some of his toughest critics would agree that the governor had earned his good press during the dark days of the pandemic last year. But they also say that his more recent behavior is no surprise. “This is who he has always been,” said Rebecca Katz, a progressive political consultant who advised Nixon. “We tried to warn you.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Republicans demand equal representation on 1/6 Commission

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Republican counterparts remain at odds over several issues, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks.

  • 'We get our President or we die': FBI issued dire warning day before Capitol riots; 170 suspects investigated

    The FBI Norfolk office issued a dire internal warning on the day before the Capitol riots that violent extremists were planning an armed uprising.

  • Cuomo was a national star for COVID response. Nursing home deaths upended that.

    Cuomo has dealt with scandals, but now he's facing raw anger, deep anguish of New Yorkers after more than 13,000 nursing home residents died of COVID.

  • Tiffany's ends $7m per year lease with Trump Organisation

    The five story space at the foot of Trump Tower is known for its previous tenant, Nike

  • Scandal-hit Ted Cruz to speak to CPAC about ‘cancel culture’

    Appearance comes after former president’s eldest son said ‘Cruz is the real victim here’ and denounced the ‘bandwagon’ of people who ‘cancelled’ the Texas senator for flying to Cancun during a crisis

  • 'We've got a shared sensibility': Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up to launch new podcast

    Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have launched a new podcast, in which the pair intimately discuss race, fatherhood and the country’s painful divisions. The liberal icons - two of America’s biggest names - have teamed up in an unlikely pairing for the eight-part series Renegades: Born in the USA. The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Mr Obama and his wife, Michelle, and hosted by platform Spotify, which described it as the highest-profile collaboration in the history of podcasting. "On the surface, Bruce and I don't have a lot in common,” Mr Obama says, introducing the first episode, Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship. “But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much." The former president and the rock star met on the 2008 campaign trail, and remained close friends over the years. In 2017, as Mr Obama was preparing to leave office, Springsteen gave an intimate, career-spanning performance at the White House. Mr Obama, 57, discusses his childhood in Hawaii with the confusion and discomfort of being of mixed race. “I wasn’t easily identifiable; I felt like an outsider,” he says in Renegades, which was recorded in 71-year-old Springsteen’s studio in New Jersey. They go on to both describe learning lessons in how to bring up children from the failings of their own fathers. Springsteen also says he felt the pain of being “invisible” until he began performing, saying it gave him a voice. “It allows you to express the entirety of your life, your being,” he tells Mr Obama. “This is how we became friends,” the former president replies. “The kind of thing that you just said here is how we became friends - in between drinks and a few songs - I’d say huh, that makes sense to me.” The Born in the US star, who has voted Democrat since Ronald Reagan, has steered away from politics in his 50-year career. But in a rare political intervention in the run-up to the 2020 election he released an audio message urging Americans to vote Donald Trump out of office. “There’s no art in this White House, there’s no literature, no poetry, no music,” said Springsteen, nicknamed The Boss. “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and expression of love and happiness go? We used to have a president who calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it. We are rudderless and joyless.” Mr Obama says little about his successor in the episodes released so far apart from one comment: “For three years I’d had to watch a presidential successor who was diametrically opposed to everything I believed in ... And witnessed a country that seemed to be getting angrier and more divided with each passing day.”

  • Congressman says he's 'tired of playing defense' against conspiracy theories and domestic extremism

    “The experience that we all had in the Congress ... on Jan. 6, that strengthened my determination, our determination,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. “I'm tired of playing defense. I'm tired of waiting for the next threat. We are now playing offense.”

  • Biden Could Make History With Inclusive Gender Option On Federal Docs

    The Biden administration is looking to make good on a campaign promise.

  • Biden news - live: Trump claims ‘persecution’ in Scotus tax ruling as flags fly half-mast to mark Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Capitol Police Officer Was ‘Absolutely Scared' as Rioters Called Him N-Word, Beat Cops With Blue Lives Matter Flags

    Harry Dunn, a 13-year veteran of the Capitol department, sat down for an extended interview on Monday in which he detailed the events of Jan. 6.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • My dad listened to Rush Limbaugh attack gay people like me, and echoed his contempt

    My dad later made amends and my parents now mute Fox News when I call. Rush Limbaugh no longer echoes in our relationship. But his legacy has shaped it.

  • Israel offers compensation to families of missing children

    The Israeli government on Monday approved a plan to offer $50 million in compensation to the families of hundreds of Yemenite children who disappeared in the early years of the country’s establishment. Stories about the missing children have circulated in Israel for years. Hundreds of newborn babies and young children of Jewish immigrants from Arab and Balkan countries, most of them from Yemen, mysteriously disappeared shortly after arriving in the country.

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • Israeli submission specialist Natan Levy to make UFC debut April 17 vs. Austin Hubbard

    Israeli submission specialist Natan Levy has his first UFC fight booked.

  • Family Accuses Bay Area Nursing Facility of Hitting 87-Year-Old Grandma

    The family of an 87-year-old woman is demanding an apology from a San Rafael, California nursing facility after she allegedly suffered abuse and neglect from the staff. The woman’s family placed her at the Smith Ranch Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke in January, according to KPIX5. In Cantonese, she spoke about the alleged mistreatment and how she was hit by one of the staff members with a call light button, which resulted in bruising.

  • ‘Only in Texas.’ And just like that, the deep freeze turns into warm, sunny skies

    Texas weather is known for changing on a dime and after last week’s deep freeze and the current warmer temperatures that seems more true than ever.

  • SNL mocks New York governor Andrew Cuomo for nursing home scandal

    New York governor was mentioned in two segments on Saturday