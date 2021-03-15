Half of New Yorkers Want Cuomo to Stay Despite Scandals

(Bloomberg) -- A new poll out Monday said half of New York voters don’t think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign, emboldening the three-term governor and his supporters as the scandal-ridden Cuomo faces calls to step down from dozens of lawmakers in his own party.

The Democratic governor’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest point in the Siena College poll since taking office in 2011, with only 43% of New York registered voters having a favorable view of him, however. That’s down from 56% in February and a high of 77% reached last year during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the poll.

The governor has hit the low mark twice before. Now, only a third of voters believe he should seek a fourth term, the poll said.

Cuomo’s standing with everyday New Yorkers has severely diminished after seven women accused Cuomo, 63, of sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior, as well as accusations that his administration covered up Covid nursing home deaths. But the fact that Cuomo’s held on to half the electorate shows that months of prime-time television appearances and praise by President Joe Biden has buffeted Cuomo’s reputation with voters and that compelling the governor to step down won’t be that easy.

“Voters appear to be able to compartmentalize how they feel about Cuomo,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “While their views on him generally – favorability, job performance, re-elect – took a significant hit this month, voters’ views on Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic remain largely positive.”

Cuomo’s public-opinion polls are significant because the governor has steadfastly refused to quit despite calls by Democratic leaders in the New York legislature, a majority of the U.S. House delegation and both senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Perhaps more significant than the overall numbers, is the 61% of polled voters who are Democrats said he should not resign, a clear majority.

The latest poll was conducted March 8-12 among 805 registered New York voters, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Biden, breaking with Schumer’s call for Cuomo to resign, hasn’t asked for the governor to step down. On Monday, Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the president hasn’t spoken to Cuomo recently but believes there should be an investigation into the governor’s behavior. It’s “up to New York on whether has has the confidence of the people in the state,” she said. “The focus from here, from the federal government, is of course supporting that investigation, which we adamantly do.”

Projection of Confidence

Cuomo on Friday said that allegations from former aides “didn’t happen” and that he wouldn’t resign based on the lawmaker’s calls to step down because he was “not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people.”

By Monday, he appeared almost jubilant after the poll results were released during a press conference held at a soon-to-open vaccine site on Long Island. During a live briefing closed to reporters, Cuomo cracked jokes and focused his comments on vaccine delivery. He didn’t openly address the scandals or calls for his resignation, but he was flanked by supporters who lavished praise on the governor and thanked him for his leadership in bringing more shots to their communities. Tracey Edwards, Commissioner of the New York State Public Service Commission, told Cuomo he needed to “stay and lead during this crisis,” she said. “We need you.”

In a show of how he is focused on governing, he talked about the state’s budget process and legislation, such as legalizing marijuana, that Albany has tried to pass for years. He said he spent the weekend on the phone with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes talking about the budget, a nod to the governor’s historical dominance of the state’s budget.

“What we do now will decide the trajectory,” he said during the Monday press conference. “This is not a budget, this is the plan for recovery for the state of New York. And we have real issues.”

At an Impasse

State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs, a longtime supporter of Cuomo, said on Monday that the poll numbers, along with conversations with other Democratic county chairs, showed that it was time for the state to get back to work. Many politicians have called on Cuomo to resign, but the governor has made clear that he has no intention of stepping down. “Most New Yorkers and an overwhelming number of Democrats want an investigation before making judgment,” he said in a statement.

In a subsequent phone interview Jacobs said the poll was an important gauge of public opinion because “everyone has said what they have to say. The lawmakers, the governor have all had their say,” he said. “We got to an impasse, where a group of people wanted him to resign and he said ‘no thank you,’ so now where do we go from here?“

Jacobs said the state has to “move forward and continue to work together regardless of this matter because there are bigger issues to tackle and with the investigations we know this matter will resolved eventually.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continued his attacks on Cuomo, saying Monday that reports that a top Cuomo adviser was making calls to link vaccine supply to political support was the “definition of corruption.”

De Blasio said he hasn’t spoken to the governor in weeks and that he hasn’t seen any effort to reduce the vaccine supply in New York in retaliation for his demands that the governor quit. Still, he said the city hasn’t received its fair share of vaccines. Throughout the pandemic, de Blasio said, the governor has “added politics to decisions.”

