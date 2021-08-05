Cuomo attorneys push back on Boylan retaliation claims following sex harass report

ALBANY — Lawyers for Gov. Andrew Cuomo are pushing back on assertions that the governor and his top aides retaliated against former adviser Lindsey Boylan after she publicly accused him of sexual harassment.

The legal team representing the Executive Chamber released a 13-page letter Thursday in an attempt to dispel a damning report from State Attorney General Letitia James’ office that substantiated sexual harassment claims of 11 women and found Cuomo’s office retaliated against Boylan after she came forward.

“One of the report’s many errors is its conclusion that the Executive Chamber impermissibly retaliated when it responded to Lindsey Boylan’s allegations,” Cuomo attorney Paul Fishman said in a statement, along with a link to a “detailed analysis explaining why such a finding would be legally and factually wrong.”

The Attorney General’s report “irresponsibly mischaracterizes and dismisses” the analysis, Fishman said.

The letter defending Cuomo and his team for leaking Boylan’s personnel records to reporters was sent to independent investigators working under James on July 18.

“The Chamber’s actions were reasonable because there was abundant evidence from which the Chamber could have concluded that Ms. Boylan’s sexual harassment allegations were tied to her political ambition,” the letter notes in regards to Boylan’s run for Manhattan Borough President, which was announced days before she first shared her claims against the governor.

Boylan alleges that while working for Cuomo, the governor frequently made inappropriate and sexually-charged comments, asked her to play strip poker, and once kissed her on the lips without warning. Her lawyers say she is planning a lawsuit against the increasingly isolated governor.

James’ report details the lengths Cuomo’s top advisers, as well as longtime allies and former staffers, went to discredit Boylan by disseminating the confidential personnel files after she first tweeted about her claims late last year.

Story continues

According to the report, Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide, saw the tweets and sought Boylan’s files from Alphonso David, Cuomo’s former counsel and the current president of the Human Rights Campaign.

The files were forwarded to senior Cuomo adviser Rich Azzopardi and outside consultants who sent them along to reporters in an attempt to “discredit and disparage” Boylan, investigators found.

Fishman’s letter recounts workplace bullying complaints made against Boylan, notes that she never raised any concerns about Cuomo during her tenure, and contends that the release of the files was fair since Boylan was running for public office and it did not cause “injury or harm.”

He also argues that the release of the documents “did not dissuade others from raising claims.” Nearly a dozen other women came forward with similar complaints about the governor’s conduct.

Jill Basinger, Boylan’s attorney, fired back at Fishman’s account of events.

“We believe the Attorney General’s report is comprehensive and accurate,” she said in a statement.

Basinger added that Boylan intends to sue the governor and his close advisors for retaliating against her.

“As the Attorney General’s investigation concluded, it was a calculated effort by the governor and his team to send a message to Ms. Boylan and every other survivor to be quiet or face the consequences,” she said. “Retaliation in any workplace is unacceptable and this is a step towards creating an environment where survivors feel safe reporting harassment.”

______