Cuomo avoids public amid outcry over harassment allegations

  • FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's attorney general said she's moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, file)
  • In this Feb. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden listens as Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., speaks during a virtual meeting of the National Governors Association, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. The Democratic governor is struggling through a sexual harassment scandal that’s testing the limits of his party’s support as Democrats grapple with their first political crisis of the post-Trump era.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
1 / 2

Cuomo Sexual Harassment Glance

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, pauses to listen to a reporter's question during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York's attorney general said she's moving forward with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the governor after receiving a letter from his office Monday authorizing her to take charge of the probe. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARINA VILLENEUVE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has avoided public appearances for days as some members of his own party call for him to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a Feb. 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.

He was last before video cameras Thursday, when he introduced President Joe Biden at a virtual meeting of the National Governor’s Association, which he chairs. He also participated Tuesday in the group's conference call, which was off-limits to reporters.

Neither Cuomo nor his spokespeople have commented on the latest allegation made against him Monday night. A woman told The New York Times that Cuomo touched her lower back, then grabbed her cheeks and asked to kiss her at a September 2019 wedding.

Most leading Democrats have signaled they want to wait for the results of an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into claims that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women in his administration.

State Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, a close Cuomo ally, said it’s “premature” to opine before the investigation concludes.

That inquiry has yet to begin. James said her office is working to hire an outside law firm to conduct it.

U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said New York's congressional delegation in Washington has not met on the issue but “everyone is monitoring the situation closely.”

“Well these are very serious allegations and they require a very serious investigation,” Jeffries told reporters Tuesday. “I’m confident that Attorney General Tish James will get to the bottom of everything, release a report that’s fully transparent and then we can decide the best way to proceed thereafter.”

As of midday Tuesday, at least one Democratic Congress member from Long Island — U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice — four state senators, several left-leaning Assembly members and the leaders of the progressive Working Families Party said they have already heard enough and that Cuomo should resign. Some suggested he be impeached.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has had a contentious relationship with Cuomo for years, said Tuesday that “if these allegations are true, he cannot govern."

"He would not be able to govern, it’s as simple as that,” the Democrat said.

Asked by a reporter whether Cuomo should resume holding in-person events, de Blasio said, “I think all leaders have to answer tough questions from the media, regardless of whether it’s convenient.”

One former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo quizzed her about her sex life and asked whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man. Bennett rejected Cuomo’s attempted apology, in which he said he'd been trying to be “playful” and that his jokes had been misinterpreted as flirting.

Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo commented on her appearance inappropriately, kissed her without her consent at the end of a meeting, and once suggested they play strip poker while aboard his state-owned jet. Cuomo has denied Boylan's allegations.

The woman who spoke to The New York Times about Cuomo's conduct at the wedding, Anna Ruch, hasn’t responded to request for comment from The Associated Press.

Ruch told the newspaper that when she removed Cuomo's hand from her back, he called her “aggressive,” placed his hands on her cheeks and asked if he could kiss her. Cuomo then planted a kiss on her cheek as she turned away.

A photograph taken by a friend captured a look of discomfort on Ruch's face as the governor held her face.

“I felt so uncomfortable and embarrassed when really he is the one who should have been embarrassed," Ruch told newspaper.

Recommended Stories

  • White House comments on allegations against Cuomo

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday commented on allegations of sexual harassment accusations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Headless body missing both arms and one leg pulled out of New York Bay after being spotted by jogger

    Dismembered male pulled out of water by NYPD Harbor Unit

  • Impeachment is 'almost unprecedented' in New York, but calls for Andrew Cuomo to resign are growing among Democrats

    A New York lawmaker told Insider the legislature needs to be "willing and ready to investigate and impeach" if Cuomo won't resign.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday, urging countries not to relax measures to fight the disease. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90% of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said.

  • Three female Afghan media workers shot dead during wave of extremist attacks on journalists

    Three female media workers were shot dead in eastern Afghanistan in the latest in a wave of assassinations against journalists and civil society. Unidentified gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks in the city of Jalalabad as the women made their way home. The dead all worked in the dubbing department of the local Enikaas TV network which in December saw a news anchor and talk show host called Malala Maiwand killed. The latest attack killed a worker called Mursal Waheedi and two other employees. "They are all dead. They were going home from office on foot when they were shot," Zalmai Latifi, the director at Enikass TV, told AFP. Afghanistan's journalist safety committee called the attack a war crime. The country is one of the deadliest to be a journalist and the Committee to Protect Journalists says 13 were killed in 2018 and another five last year. A wave of unclaimed assassinations killing civil servants, members of the media, activists and officials has caused panic among the country's young, educated elite in recent months. The government and diplomats say the Taliban are thought to be behind many, in an attempt to make the government look weak and also to eliminate liberal opponents ahead of any negotiations. The Taliban deny involvement. Yet the districts around Jalalabad have also been a centre for violence by the country's branch of the Islamic State group and its militants said they had killed Ms Maiwand and her driver on December 10. The killings have left many journalists and civil servants afraid to leave their homes and many of the country's most educated are instead trying to leave and get asylum abroad. Shaharzad Akbar, head of Afghanistan's independent human rights commission, said the attack was horrific. She said: “The Afghan media community has suffered too much. Afghan women have been targeted and killed too often. Afghanistan has bled for too long. This must stop. Stop killing civilians and destroying Afghanistan's future.” The wave of assassinations intensified after the Afghan government was supposed to sit down for tentative negotiations with Taliban envoys in Doha. The talks have so far achieved little, with the two sides unable to agree on even an agenda yet.

  • Biden Officials Block Public Grazing Permits For Arsonist Ranchers Pardoned By Trump

    Dwight and Steven Hammond's conviction for torching federal lands sparked the takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge led by ranchers Ryan and Ammon Bundy.

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Addresses Andrew Cuomo’s Mishandling Of Covid-19 Data, Fake Quotes And Love For His Own “Public Adulation”

    Andrew Cuomo went through some things this week so considering Last Week Tonight wanted to keep things hyper local on Sunday night, John Oliver decided to unpack some of the scandals facing the New York Governor who he describes as a man whose face, build and general demeanor always seem to scream “Business Frankenstein.” Recently, Cuomo’s […]

  • 10 Things in Politics: Kamala Harris under pressure

    And New York lawmakers, including a member of Congress, are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

  • 6 Democratic state lawmakers call for the impeachment of NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    The six lawmakers, all of whom identify as socialists, said Cuomo's "predatory behavior" and "gross misconduct" demand impeachment proceedings.

  • Blue Jackets GM backs John Tortorella amid team's struggles

    John Tortorella appeared to be on the hot seat, but he's not going anywhere anytime soon.

  • Border Dems Warn Biden Border Policies Will Be ‘Catastrophic for Our Party, for Our Country’

    Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D., Texas) on Monday warned that President Biden’s immigration policies will be “catastrophic” for the country and the Democratic Party. In an appearance on CNN, Gonzalez expressed growing concern over migrants who have crossed the border ahead of even those who have waited in Mexico while their asylum claims have been processed, in line with the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocol, or “Remain in Mexico” policy. He noted that while thousands have waited two years south of the border for their chance to enter the country, that migrants who made it across the Rio Grande Valley recently were processed and released. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border and it will be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district,” he said. “I think we need to have a better plan in place,” he added. “I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country and we shouldn’t have a policy in place that influences people to make this 2,000-mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.” He noted that the toll of the pandemic — over 3,000 people in his district have died from the virus — makes the border crossings that much more dangerous. This echoes what Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) has said about the situation at the border, telling Axios he is concerned that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. Cuellar said he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet on Saturday.

  • Biden sanctions Russians over Putin opponent Alexei Navalny's poisoning, attempted murder

    The Biden administration is sanctioning seven Russians allied with Vladimir Putin after the attempted murder of Alexei Nalvany.

  • WaPo publisher: Biden set to give Saudi crown prince "one free murder" pass on Khashoggi

    Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan on Monday accused President Biden of giving Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "'one free murder' pass" after U.S. intelligence confirmed that he personally approved the killing of Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.Why it matters: Biden has faced criticisms that the U.S. response to the finding — which includes sanctions on entities implicated in the murder but not on Bin Salman directly — does not square with his campaign pledge to make the Saudi regime “pay the price and make them, in fact, the pariah that they are.”Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The sanctions fall "far short of honoring" Biden's promise, Ryan wrote in a Post op-ed out Monday."American voters took Biden at his word that he would reestablish the United States as a champion of human rights and not allow exceptions based on personal relationships or strategic needs of the moment."Background: Khashoggi was a prominent Saudi journalist and royal insider who became an outspoken critic of MBS in 2017. He fled Saudi Arabia in 2017 and went into self-imposed exile in Virginia, where he wrote columns for the Washington Post that were frequently critical of the regime.His grisly murder in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul sparked worldwide outrage.What he's saying: Ryan called on further action from the Biden administration to "show the world that there is stability and continuity in upholding our enduring principles." "We should not make exceptions to favor one brutal dictator over another based on favors they do for us or fears that they might not always respond as we would like them to," Ryan wrote. "How can we be a credible champion of human rights when we demand accountability in one country and are willing to look the other way in another?"The bottom line: Ryan writes: "There is no legal, moral or logical reason to apply sanctions to the lower-level players in this conspiracy, who were following orders, while letting the criminal mastermind get away without consequence."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Al Horford reflects on what went wrong with the 76ers last season

    Al Horford is having a great year for the Thunder after a disappointing stint in Philadelphia.

  • Fossils of oldest titanosaur discovered in Argentina

    At about 140 million years old, fossils from a huge dinosaur dug up in Argentina might be the oldest titanosaur yet discovered.

  • 'I felt immeasurably stuck': High school seniors face college acceptances, rejections alone

    USA TODAY talked to five high school seniors to offer insight into the challenges of navigating the already stressful college process during the pandemic.

  • Panned for drafting Nick Yorke, Red Sox' Chaim Bloom may have last laugh

    Chaim Bloom appeared to make a giant reach by selecting Nick Yorke No. 17 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft. But he's showing signs that Bloom knew what he was doing, writes John Tomase.

  • University of Texas donors threatened to withhold money if school stopped playing spirit song with racist history at sporting events

    University of Texas received threats from alumni saying they'd pull donations after most of football team didn't stand on the field for spirit song.

  • Historical remains found during construction reburied in NYC

    Human remains of early New Yorkers that were discovered during construction in and around Washington Square Park were reinterred inside the park on Tuesday, New York City officials announced. The remains, uncovered during construction between 2008 and 2017, were reburied with assistance from the city Landmarks Preservation Commission and Brooklyn's historic Green-Wood Cemetery, Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver said. "Today we honor these individuals and acknowledge Washington Square Park’s history as a final resting place for thousands of early New Yorkers,” Silver said.

  • Supreme Court's conservatives question effort to unwind voting laws that critics say discriminate

    The case could have a wide impact if the high court sets a new standard for deciding when election laws are discriminatory.