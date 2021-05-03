Cuomo cautions against ‘faith in anything’ uncovered by NY attorney general’s sexual harassment probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Sommerfeldt and Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo sowed doubt Monday about the integrity of Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, claiming New Yorkers and legislators shouldn’t necessarily have “faith” in her findings.

Cuomo offered the vague aspersion after being asked by a reporter if members of the Assembly should take the attorney general’s findings at face value amid rumors that she’s considering a run against the governor in next year’s primary.

“I’m not telling anyone to have faith in anything,” Cuomo said in a briefing at his Midtown Manhattan office. “Everybody makes their own decisions.”

Cuomo also upped the ante by firmly rejecting the idea that he’d resign if James’ inquiry substantiates the sexual misconduct accusations against him.

“I did nothing wrong, period, and I’m not resigning, and I’m doing my job every day,” Cuomo said.

Assembly members, who have launched an impeachment investigation into Cuomo over the sexual harassment claims, are likely to give James’ findings significant weight as they consider whether to initiate removal proceedings.

It’s unclear how long it will take James’ office to conclude the probe. A spokesman for the AG declined to comment Monday.

James, whose successful 2018 AG campaign was endorsed by Cuomo, has tapped a former Manhattan federal prosecutor and an anti-discrimination attorney to lead the inquiry into allegations that the governor sexually harassed 10 women, several of whom are current or former staffers.

The most serious accusation comes from an as-of-yet unidentified current staffer, who says the governor groped her breast after summoning her to the Executive Mansion in Albany late last year to assist him with his cellphone.

Despite now casting doubt over James’ investigation, Cuomo explicitly asked the AG to launch the probe in March after several accusers came forward.

Cuomo is separately facing a Justice Department investigation over allegations that his administration covered up the number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes.

The Assembly is considering those allegations as part of its impeachment probe as well, but Cuomo on Monday reiterated his belief that the nursing home scandal was manufactured by former President Donald Trump.

“That was a political investigation started by Donald Trump, who politicized not just COVID, but nursing homes and policies toward nursing homes,” Cuomo said.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran 'almost certainly' meddling in Scottish election to destabilise the UK

    Iran is “almost certainly” trying to help the SNP win the Holyrood elections with online propaganda campaigns designed to cause constitutional turmoil within the UK, a think tank has warned. A report by the Henry Jackson Society said that online specialists acting on behalf of the Tehran regime were using fake accounts on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to encourage the break up of Britain. Tactics include setting up fake accounts that launch attacks on Unionist parties and politicians and spread information designed to boost the case for Scottish separation. Dr Paul Stott, the report's author, said there was no suggestion that Scottish nationalist politicians had encouraged interference in the current elections but that it was still highly likely that Iran was meddling. Iran has previously “put considerable effort into developing its political relationships with Scottish political elites who advocate independence,” with some success, the report said. The report concluded: “Iran has shown itself to be a country which engages in Russian-style disinformation campaigns, repeatedly establishing fake websites and internet accounts in an effort to disrupt the political systems of liberal democracies. “Judged within this context, Iran is almost certainly looking to disrupt our current elections, most likely those under way for the Scottish [Parliament].”

  • Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge on Giants drafting Kadarius Toney, Eagles-Cowboys trade | 2021 NFL Draft

    Giants GM Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge detail why New York decided to trade back in the draft and take Florida WR Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick. Plus, Judge gives his opinion on the NFC East trade between the Eagles and Cowboys resulting in the Eagles taking Devonta Smith right before the Giants were on the clock.

  • Kansas City police fatally shoot armed man suspected of killing 2 teenage boys

    Kansas City police said they were following a lead in Friday’s double homicide when they encountered an armed suspect.

  • NYC to resume 24-hour subway service, businesses to fully reopen

    New York City will resume its 24-hour subway service on May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, along with fast-tracking the city's plans to fully reopen businesses.The big picture: The return is a key part of the tri-state area's efforts to increase economic activity and bring back crowds. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Businesses like restaurants, offices, retail stores, theaters, museums, barbershops, amusement parks, and fitness centers in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut will operate at full capacity, elected officials said. Businesses in New York must still keep CDC guidelines at the forefront, including 6-foot distancing, unless they require all individuals in their establishment to be vaccinated, Cuomo said at a press conference. "Life should be returning to normal. You’re vaccinated. And it’s an incentive to be vaccinated," he added.What they're saying: "COVID-19 is on the decline in New York City and across New York State, and as we shift our focus to rebuilding our economy, helping businesses and putting people back to work, it's time to bring the Subway back to full capacity," Cuomo said in a statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Parent Sues School District, Claims Board President Got Her Fired over Reopening Push

    Elena Dinverno, a parent of two children in Rochester Community Schools, has sued the school district, claiming the board president contacted her employer and got her fired for posting content on social media urging school reopening. Dinverno filed a civil lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit against board president Kristin Bull, the Oakland County district, and superintendent Robert Shaner, arguing they violated her first amendment right to free speech, The Detroit News reported. According to the lawsuit, Dinverno was an active member of two Facebook groups, “RCS Parents for In-Person Education” and “Conservative Parents for Rochester,” that regularly criticized the school district’s conduct and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In one of the groups, Dinverno requested video testimonials from parents and students struggling with the challenges of virtual learning and remote instruction. The suit alleges that a board member called her place of work, Blake’s Hard Cider Co. in Armada, and accused Dinverno of threatening the school district by engaging in her online Facebook forums. The company subsequently terminated Dinverno’s employment on December 18, the lawsuit said. Dinverno said the district issued her a cease-and-desist letter on Jan. 14 stating that the input she offered to the board and messaging she wrote in the Facebook groups were “false and are injurious to the Board, and threaten further injury if left uncorrected.” The parent alleges that Bull threatened to rescind a “40 under 40” award for Andrew Blake, the hard cider company president, if he did not address Dinverno’s activity online relating to advocating for school reopening. Dinverno says that Blake’s human resources manager instructed her to “…watch what she was saying in the online forums.” Her lawyer, Deborah Gordon, said, “This is a government entity for which you are entitled to your First Amendment rights, unless someone is using threatening language. But over offering up an opinion? There have zero business policing her speech.” Dinverno’s attorneys argue that her speech was constitutionally protected and that the defendants infringed upon her liberties by pressuring and threatening her employer “with adverse professional ramifications.” Lawyers for Dinverno have claimed that the school district often contacts the occupations of parents who object to school board decisions “in an attempt to coerce, threaten, or manipulate said employers to dissociate themselves with the parents and encouraging employers to take adverse employment actions against the parents.”

  • Fox Nation to Advertise Gov. Andrew Cuomo Scandal Special – During Chris Cuomo’s CNN Show

    An ad for Fox Nation’s “The Collapse of Cuomo” will not only run during Chris Cuomo’s show, but feature footage of him too Fox Nation’s new special about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, “The Collapse of Cuomo,” will be advertised on CNN in select local markets. Namely, the show about the Democratic governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and sexual harassment accusations will be advertised during commercial breaks on his own brother’s primetime show. Moreover, the advertisement features footage of CNN’s Chris Cuomo himself. The now-infamous prop gag the brother employed last May while discussing COVID-19 rolls in the spot. The 30-second commercial, first reported by Mediaite, will air during “Cuomo Prime Time,” “New Day” and other CNN programming in the major markets of New York City and Washington, D.C. A local ad buy like that does not require network approval. “The Collapse of Cuomo” is available on Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s subscription streaming service, beginning on Monday. The on-demand special looks into the ongoing investigation into the Democratic’s governor’s handling of COVID-19 in his state’s nursing homes, as well as the numerous accusations of sexual harassment he faces. According to Fox News Media, the program “will look behind the curtain of the man who embodies the very archetype of a politician.” Though the Fox News Media promotion of the special said it will “foreshadow the possibility of his fall from grace,” Cuomo has so far insisted he will not resign. He said as much last March and also apologized for making women feel uncomfortable and said he was “embarrassed” by his behavior — but denied touching anyone inappropriately. Read original story Fox Nation to Advertise Gov. Andrew Cuomo Scandal Special – During Chris Cuomo’s CNN Show At TheWrap

  • Fact check: Claims on Biden banning use of 'Wuhan virus' to describe COVID-19 missing context

    Social media posts that claim an executive order has banned federal use of "Wuhan virus" and similar terms to describe COVID-19 are missing context.

  • Police take down one of the world's biggest child abuse platforms in global operation

    The three main suspects are accused of founding and maintaining the site, as well as giving members advice on how to avoid arrest, German police said.

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced to 5 years after selling drugs that led to overdose

    Former NYPD Officer Joseph Recca, 28, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • A black bear killed and part-ate a woman in Colorado - just the fourth fatal mauling since records began 60 years ago

    The woman's body was found covered in bear hair by her boyfriend on a path near Durango, Colorado, on Friday, authorities said.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Stephen Miller says he is suing government over Covid relief for Black farmers

    Former Trump aide says funds meant for non-white farmers were discriminatory

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined