Cuomo Changes Course on Plan to Investigate Sexual-Harassment Claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has revised his plan to investigate claims of sexual harassment against him by two former aides.

Former Cuomo special adviser Lindsey Boylan accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent and of asking her to play “strip poker” in an essay published on Medium on Wednesday. Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser, alleged that the governor asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including if she had had sex with older men, in comments to the New York Times published on Saturday.

Cuomo initially called for former New York judge Barbara S. Jones to head an independent investigation into the allegations. However, Jones has worked with Cuomo adviser Steven Cohen since leaving the judiciary, leading to accusations that the probe would not be free of political influence.

New York attorney general Letitia James wrote on Twitter on Sunday that she was “ready to oversee [the] investigation and make any appointments necessary.” However, “this can only be accomplished through an official referral from the governor’s office and must include subpoena power.”

Minutes after James called for a referral, the Cuomo administration called for the attorney general and New York Court of Appeals chief judge Janet DiFiore to jointly appoint an “independent” investigator for the allegations. While James is elected as attorney general, Judge DiFiore was appointed by Cuomo.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes, a Democrat who represents parts of Brooklyn, criticized the move.

“This is not the process . . . relating to referring cases to the AG for investigation. Nor is this what the AG asked for in her statement,” Gounardes wrote on Twitter. “The Chief Judge is not supposed to have a role in that process, so why does she have one here?”

Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) blasted the governor in her own comments on Twitter. “New Yorkers aren’t stupid,” she wrote. “Criminal sexual predators don’t get to unilaterally select the Judge you appointed to work with the AG to oversee an ‘independent investigation.'”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden calls for investigation after second woman accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual misconduct

    A second ex-employee of powerful New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges the governor denied on Saturday. This time the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020. According to Ms Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported. While Mr Cuomo never tried to touch her, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Ms Bennett told the paper. Ms Bennett said that she spoke to Mr Cuomo's chief of staff and legal counsel after the alleged incident, who transferred her to another post in another building. Ms Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation. Joe Biden, the US president, supports an independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Cuomo, said his press secretary, Jen Psaki, after New York mayor Bill de Blasio called for one. “There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” Ms. Psaki said on CNN’s State of the Union. Mr Cuomo became a national star last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings that contrasted sharply with then-president Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic. But the harassment allegations come as he faces a growing storm over his handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes in his state. In a statement Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He said he wanted instead to support Ms Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor. The governor, whose third term expires at the end of 2022, called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," he added. This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, who has led New York state for 10 years, has been accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, another ex-adviser, Lindsey Boylan, said in a blog that he had harassed her when she was working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018. Ms Boylan, 36, alleged that the governor had given her an unsolicited kiss on the lips, suggested that she play strip poker with him and went "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs". "For those wondering what it's like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan's story," Ms Bennett wrote in a re-tweet of Ms Boylan's post. Mr Cuomo's office said in a statement that Ms Boylan's "claims of inappropriate behaviour are quite simply false".

  • Bill de Blasio calls on New York legislature to revoke Andrew Cuomo's pandemic emergency powers as investigation looms

    Several New York politicians, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have weighed in on allegations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed two former aides over the last several years. Multiple Democratic state legislators have called for Cuomo's resignation, though most lawmakers at the state and national level want an independent investigation to take place first. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden supports one, as well. Cuomo's office announced it had appointed former federal Judge Barbara Jones to lead the review, but that didn't sit well with lawmakers, who argued the investigator should appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In response, the Cuomo administration reversed course to an extent Sunday, asking James to work jointly with New York's chief judge of the court of appeals (whom Cuomo appointed) to "select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report." James has already confirmed she's ready to oversee the investigation. As for de Blasio, the mayor — whose relationship with Cuomo has never been smooth, to say the least — issued a statement calling for independent investigations into both the sexual harassment allegations and the recent revelations about New York's COVID-19 nursing home deaths, saying "questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis." Now, he said, "it's clear" that the New York legislature "must immediately revoke the governor's emergency powers that overrule local control." New @BilldeBlasio statement on allegations against @NYGovCuomo & investigations regarding nursing home & sexual harassment scandals: pic.twitter.com/Wxgq5ZaCPd — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) February 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 celestially funny cartoons about Perseverance's Mars adventureThe forgotten nuclear threat6 homes with make believe features

  • Son of New York nursing home coronavirus victim: Cuomo ‘needs to be held accountable’

    Joanne and Jesse Fagone, whose mother died of COVID-19 in a nursing home, call for the governor to be held accountable for his nursing home policy.

  • 2nd ex-staffer accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, triggering resignation call

    Another former aide has come forward and accused Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Charlotte Bennett is the second woman in less than a week to detail workplace interactions with Cuomo that she considered inappropriate, prompting an anti-sexual harassment group to call for the three-term governor’s resignation. A former health policy advisor and executive assistant to Cuomo, Bennett told the New York Times that the governor had made comments and asked questions that were inappropriate and made her uncomfortable.

  • Minneapolis taps paid influencers to combat false info in trials over George Floyd death

    The city of Minneapolis has planned on using such influencers to help promote accurate information and facts during a crucial time. The city is hiring six social media influencers during trials against the police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. As reported by the New York Times, their plan is to have the influencers use their platforms to post “city-generated and approved messages” for Black, Latino, East African and Native American communities in an effort to combat any spread of misinformation regarding the trial.

  • Norway's capital tightens lockdown to fight faster virus spread

    Norway's capital Oslo will tighten lockdown measures to combat a sharp rise in coronavirus infections linked to a more contagious variant, the city's governing mayor said on Sunday. The variant, which was first identified in Britain, started spreading in Oslo in January and now accounts for 50-70% of infections, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Saturday. On Friday, Oslo registered a daily record of 245 new coronavirus infections.

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • Nigerian families await news of 300 kidnapped schoolgirls

    Families in Nigeria waited anxiously for news of their abducted daughters after more than 300 schoolgirls were kidnapped by gunmen from a government school in the country's north last week, the latest in a series of mass school kidnappings in the West African nation. Aliyu Ladan Jangebe said his five daughters aged between 12 and 16 were at the school when the kidnappers stormed in. “We cannot imagine their situation,” he said of his missing daughters.

  • Congress urges Canada to reevaluate banning cruises until 2022

    A U.S. congressional committee has asked Canada to reevaluate its ban on cruises, which prohibits ships from sailing in Canadian waters until 2022.

  • Energy companies raked in $50 billion last week after millions lost power during the freezing storms in Texas, report says

    That sales figure is as much as the last three years combined, The Washington Post reported, but it's still unclear who will ultimately foot the bill.

  • UN warns of mass famine in Yemen ahead of donor conference

    A U.N. humanitarian agency on Sunday warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million people in the war-torn country living in famine-like conditions. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world’s poorest country “has never been more acute,” adding that the years-long conflict, economic decline, and institutional collapse created enormous humanitarian needs in all sectors. The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will appeal for $3.85 billion in relief aid for Yemen this year.

  • Germany urged to follow Britain’s vaccine strategy as regulators look set to approve AstraZeneca for over 65s

    Germany was under pressure to change its covid vaccination strategy yesterday/SUN after the country's top vaccine regulator acknowledged that advice against giving the AstraZeneca jab to over 65s had been flawed. The announcement came as a term of German scientists called on the government to follow the UK in delaying second doses after a study showed it could save up to 15,000 lives. Thomas Mertens, the head of Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), said on Saturday that the country was likely to change its controversial guidelines against not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to over 65s, saying errors had been made. Promising “a new, updated recommendation very soon”, Mertens said: “somehow the whole thing went very badly”. “We had the data that we had and based on this data we made the recommendation. But we never criticized the vaccine. We only criticised the fact that the data situation for the age group over 65 was not good or not sufficient,” he said on Germany’s ZDF news network.

  • Fauci Fires Back at Kristi Noem Saying He’s ‘Wrong’: ‘The Numbers Don’t Lie’

    SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBiden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci hit back at South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s harsh criticism of him on Sunday, saying her comments about him at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were “not very helpful” and “unfortunate.”Noem, who has received praise from conservatives for largely ignoring coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, got a standing ovation from the CPAC crowd when she boasted about ignoring the medical advice of experts and called out Fauci for supposedly being “wrong.” Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci was asked if that sentiment was an impediment to the nation’s recovery.Kristi Noem Under Scrutiny for Using State Plane to Fly to NRA, Turning Points Meet-Ups“It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful because sometimes you think things are going well and just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie,” he said. During an interview with Noem on the same program, anchor Margaret Brennan grilled the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate on her state’s poor performance with the deadly virus.“So for your state, you have, if you look at starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate in cumulative COVID deaths per million in the country,” Brennan said, adding: “I know you’re conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?”Noem, meanwhile, brushed off the question, instead telling Brennan that “those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.”FAUCI REACTS: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to @govkristinoem's criticism at #CPAC that the veteran medical expert is "wrong" on hospital capacity and #COVID19 caseloads: "It's unfortunate but it's not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don't lie." pic.twitter.com/y9Xz30lsr0— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 28, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We're done with that lifestyle': Jessica Watkins, Ohio woman charged in Capitol riot, renounces Oath Keepers

    Jessica Watkins, 38, says she has disbanded her local armed group and is canceling her Oath Keeper membership after her arrest.

  • Princess Diana wasn't allowed to call Prince Charles by his first name until they were engaged

    It's been 40 years since Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer announced their engagement with a televised interview.

  • Prince Harry Just Revealed Exactly When He Knew Meghan Markle Was the One: "We Went from Zero to 60"

    The Duke of Sussex candidly shared more about his married life in a recent interview with James Corden—watch it here.

  • A former Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified documents home despite going through safeguard training

    Fairborn police found the classified documents during a search for a "marijuana growing facility," local news reported.

  • Tony Blair insists 12-week vaccine plan was his own idea after it is claimed he 'stole' it from Matt Hancock

    Tony Blair has insisted that the idea to use a 12-week delay between coronavirus doses was his idea, after he was accused of stealing ideas from the Government and passing them off as his own. Mr Blair published a paper in December calling for a delay between doses, arguing that it would allow more people to be protected from Covid-19 in a shorter space of time. The Government later introduced such a policy, and a source close to Matt Hancock told the Mail on Sunday the Health Secretary was furious that Mr Blair had taken his idea and announced it as his own, and was no longer speaking to him. On Friday Mr Blair insisted the idea had come from conversations he had with experts, and he still had "perfectly good" relations with ministers. "It came out of discussions I had with a range of experts and I published it just before Christmas," he told an Institute for Government event. "But having said that...I have a perfectly good relationship with people in Government. "I am perfectly happy to work with them or interact with them. "But getting into, I don't quite know how to put it politely, a game of 'who thought up what first', is neither seemly or very sensible." A source had told the Mail on Sunday: “Matt was briefing Blair as a courtesy to a previous Prime Minister. But he cottoned on that Blair was milking these conversations. “And that's when Hancock said, 'I'm not going to talk to you any more.”

  • How children can order life-altering transgender drugs from their bedroom

    Foreign doctors are prescribing powerful sex change hormones to 15-year-olds in England without their parents’ involvement, a Telegraph investigation has found. GenderGP, an online transgender healthcare services clinic, uses a legal loophole to flout NHS rules to issue valid prescriptions which can then be used to obtain the medication from pharmacies in Britain. The sex change, or “cross-sex” hormones irreversibly change users’ bodies over the course of treatment and can also leave users infertile. An undercover Telegraph reporter posing as a 15-year old girl was prescribed testosterone – the male hormone, which is a controlled drug – after just two Skype appointments with counsellors and one Skype appointment with a doctor at the online clinic. Staff never asked to speak to her parents nor demand proof that any adult knew of her plans to transition, beyond a single email from a 20-year-old half-brother confirming that he would pay for treatment. Lead counsellor, Marianne Oakes, said they did not require her parents’ “permission”. Staff accepted at face value the reporter’s stated belief that she was really male, telling her “we’re not worried about your truth because there’s no debate about that”.

  • 317 schoolgirls have been abducted by 'bandits' in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria

    It is the latest in the spate of mass kidnaps in Nigeria. On Saturday, 42 people, including 27 students, were freed by gunmen after 10 days.