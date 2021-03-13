What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
Cuomo skitch
Angus Mordant/ Reuters

  • Gov. Cuomo is facing calls to resign after allegations of sexual harassment from at least six women.

  • He was defiant during a Friday conference call and was later pictured pacing around Gracie Mansion.

  • Draped in a blanket and holding a phone to his ear, Cuomo appeared to be clutching spring water.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

After a politically tumultuous week in his career, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was photographed Friday evening speaking on the phone and walking the grounds of the governor's mansion.

The New York governor is facing calls to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct and political fallout over claims that his administration misrepresented the number of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

Draped in a blanket, Cuomo appears to be clutching a blue bottle with his left hand. Here, on a Friday night, we were full of curiosity, "What is he drinking?"

While Insider could not confirm the brand, it appears to be the New York staple Saratoga Spring Water. (Twitter seems to agree, though it's not clear if it is still or sparkling.)

Insider reached out to Cuomo's office for confirmation.

2021 03 12T230736Z_1426176436_RC2Z9M9M3MU3_RTRMADP_3_NEW YORK CUOMO.JPG
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany, New York, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Saratoga calls itself the "premium product of choice for America's most sophisticated consumers," according to the company website. The water company goes on to say it prides itself for its "iconic cobalt blue glass bottles."

The viral photo emerged as Cuomo faces escalating bipartisan pressure from state and federal lawmakers to resign, after at least six women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo has remained defiant on calls for his resignation as more women have come forward, saying on Friday that he wouldn't bow down to "cancel culture." He added that he is not part of "the political club," He has served three terms as governor, and his father, Mario Cuomo, was also a New York governor.

Hours after his conference call, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both Democrats from New York, added their voices to the chorus of politicians calling for Cuomo to step down.

Read the original article on Business Insider

