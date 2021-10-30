The Cuomo complaint: After a comedy of errors reveals charges prematurely, the case against the ex-governor will have to be judged on the evidence

This was not the way to charge a former governor with a crime, even a misdemeanor. But it all went wrong for Albany Sheriff Craig Apple, who says he saw a packet presented to Albany City Court detailing a complaint of forcible touching of Brittany Commisso by Andrew Cuomo yield a criminal summons mere minutes after it was filed, making impossible his intended consultation with other parties. The actual groping offense, says the sheriff, happened on Dec. 7 in the Executive Mansion, but it was a secondary violation — and a grievous unforced error — for the charges to trickle out before Albany DA David Soares had been told, nevermind the alleged victim, nevermind the counsel of the accused.

On a case of this nature, Apple should’ve gotten his ducks in a row, collaborating with Soares before filing charges — rather than belatedly scrambling to see whether police and prosecutor are on the same page. The error plays into Team Cuomo’s hands: Already prone to see conspiracies everywhere, they now add Apple to the list of supposedly politically motivated operators plotting to bring the big man down.

The former governor has his share of legitimate complaints about the supposedly independent report of Joon Kim and Anne Clark, commissioned by Attorney General and now gubernatorial candidate Tish James: It conflated genuine sexual harassment claims and petty sleights, and James has failed to share transcripts of interviews with those accused of wrongdoing. Pinning Apple’s photo to the bulletin board with all its circles and arrows is a reach — but the mistake here is serious indeed.

The underlying accusation is worthy of respect. Evidence listed by sheriff’s investigator Amy Kowalski in her complaint — including cell phone records, Blackberry PIN messages, building entry-card swipes, aviation records and a text message — could well add up to proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Apple insisted in a press conference Friday that he has a “solid case” built on an “overwhelming amount of evidence.” He expressed confidence the DA will prosecute.

If Soares should decline to prosecute, as DAs sometimes do, he must tell the public why. If he presses ahead, the quality of the evidence will come to light and be weighed against the law, as well as against facts offered by Cuomo as exculpatory, including inconsistencies in Commisso’s account. At least that’s the way it’s supposed to happen. As Apple said Friday, things don’t always go to plan.