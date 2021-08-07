Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges in criminal complaint case

The Albany County sheriff said Saturday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if law enforcement find evidence for a criminal complaint filed by an aide who accused the governor of groping her, AP reports.

State of play: Sheriff Craig Apple said his office would conduct a "very comprehensive" investigation along with the Albany County district attorney's office.

He did not provide any details on the investigation's timeline.

What they're saying: "We have a lot of factfinding to do. We have a lot of interviews to do," Apple said, per AP. "I’m not going to rush it because of who he is. And I’m not going to delay it because of who he is."

Catch up quick: The aide filed a criminal complaint saying that Cuomo reached under her shirt and groped her breast in 2020. She also said that Cuomo rubbed her behind while they were taking a photo, per AP.

The complaint is the first report made by an alleged victim with law enforcement about Cuomo's behavior.

