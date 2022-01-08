Cuomo criminal grope charges dismissed by Albany judge

ALBANY, N.Y. — Andrew Cuomo is in the clear when it comes to criminal groping charges — and potentially plotting a political comeback.

Judge Holly Trexler formally dismissed misdemeanor forcible touching charges and sealed the case against the former governor Friday as Cuomo and his attorneys appeared in Albany City Court via video.

Cuomo, wearing a suit as well as a mask, did not speak during the brief hearing, which came days after prosecutors decided not to pursue the case.

A spokesman, however, later opened fire in a lengthy statement, assailing Attorney General Letitia James and others involved in the multiple investigations into allegations of misconduct that led to Cuomo’s resignation last year.

“For the last several weeks, we have remained silent while the process played itself out — do not confuse our respect for the justice system with acquiescence,” Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said, ominously adding: “Stay tuned.”

It was clear Cuomo was off the hook with regards to the groping charge earlier this week when Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced that his office was dropping the case despite finding the alleged victim, Brittany Commisso, “cooperative and credible.”

Commisso has publicly accused Cuomo of groping her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany in late 2020.

“He put his hand up my blouse and cupped by breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is happening,’” Commisso said last summer.

Cuomo, who resigned in August after a bombshell report detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him, insists he never touched the 33-year-old former staffer. Despite stepping down, Cuomo and his supporters have painted the claims against him as politically motivated.

They have also repeatedly accused James, who oversaw an independent investigation into the former governor’s behavior, and others of “ambushing” the ex-governor. A second investigation conducted as part of the Assembly’s scuttled impeachment probe also found the allegations credible.

Rita Glavin, Cuomo’s personal attorney, argued in a brief news conference after the hearing that the decision to drop the case proved her client’s innocence.

“No jury would have found Ms. Commisso credible,” she said. “That’s why this case was dismissed.

“Today, reason and the rule of law prevailed, not politics, rhetoric or mob mentality,” she added.

Several prosecutors in the state have similarly declined to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo despite reviewing “credible evidence” confirming allegations against the Democrat.

Last week, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced that her office will not move forward with charges related to a pair of incidents due to statutory legal requirements.

Long Island prosecutors likewise said Cuomo won’t face criminal charges after a female trooper assigned to his security detail said she felt “completely violated” by his unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019.

The Albany case, based on the most serious allegations against Cuomo, appeared tainted from the outset after Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office filed documents with the court in October without informing prosecutors.

Soares complained at the time that the charges were filed without his knowledge and called the case “potentially defective.”

In his letter to Trexler this week, Soares said that while he was “troubled by the allegations” there was not sufficient enough evidence to move forward with the case.

He went further during a radio appearance earlier Friday, saying it would have been near impossible to convict.

“Your witnesses can be credible. You can find your witnesses to be honest people,” Soares told Albany-based WAMC. “But you still have what’s called a jury instruction and that jury instruction defines the law and defines what elements a prosecutor has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Despite Azzopardi’s call to keep an eye on the ex-governor, Cuomo’s future remains unclear as he could still face civil suits over his alleged behavior and probes into his administration’s handling of the pandemic as well as his $5 million book deal remain ongoing.

“We’ve seen, time and time again, that comebacks like this don’t work,” one Albany insider said. “These types of comebacks are just ego-driven escapades by people who don’t know when to close the book.”

A political resurrection for the former three-term governor — who enjoyed the national spotlight early on in the pandemic and left office with an $18 million campaign war chest — is not beyond the realm of possibility, but certainly would be a challenge, according to Siena pollster Steve Greenberg.

“There are 18 million reasons that Andrew Cuomo can try to stay relevant and try to make a comeback,” Greenberg said. “That’s a lot of money.”

However, he noted that Cuomo’s popularity, even among Democrats, nosedived over the past year as he became engulfed in scandal.

“On the other hand ... he didn’t simply lose an election. He was governor for 10 years and resigned in disgrace,” he added.

