Cuomo criminal grope charges dismissed by Albany judge

ALBANY, N.Y. — Forcible touching charges were formally dismissed against Andrew Cuomo on Friday by an Albany judge.

Judge Holly Trexler dismissed the misdemeanor charge and sealed the case against the former governor as he appeared via video with his attorneys days after prosecutors decided not to pursue the case.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced earlier this week that his office was dropping the ex-governor’s groping case despite finding the alleged victim, Brittany Commisso, “cooperative and credible.”

Commisso has alleged that Cuomo groped her in the Executive Mansion in Albany in late 2020.

“He put his hand up my blouse and cupped by breast over my bra. I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is happening,’” Commisso said last summer.

Cuomo, who resigned in August after a bombshell report detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him, insists he never touched the 33-year-old former staffer.

The criminal charges, the most serious allegations against Cuomo, were tainted after Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office filed documents with the court in October without informing prosecutors.

Soares complained at the time that the charges were filed without his knowledge and called the case “potentially defective.”

In his letter to Trexler this week, Soares said that while he was “troubled by the allegations” there was not sufficient enough evidence to move forward with the case.

