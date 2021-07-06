Cuomo declares ‘state emergency’ in New York due to gun violence

(Independent)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a "state emergency" stemming from gun violence in the state.

The Tuesday announcement comes after a rise in violence across the state, but just hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYPD data shows murders and shootings in the city have decreased year-over-year.

"We went from COVID to the epidemic of gun violence and the fear and death that goes along with it," Mr Cuomo said during a press conference.

According to Mr Cuomo, 51 people were shot in New York over the Fourth of July weekend.