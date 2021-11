Axios

Chris Cuomo used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, as well as of emerging media coverage relating to the scandal.Driving the news: Although the CNN anchor had previously acknowledged that he had joined strategy sessions with his brother as the scandal was unfolding, new evidence and a transcript of Chris Cuomo's interview with state investigators make clearer the level of his involvement.Stay on top o