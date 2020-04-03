Cuomo Emerges as 'Trump Whisperer' During Coronavirus Crisis

Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference about the coronavirus, in Albany, N.Y., March 25, 2020. (Gabby Jones/The New York Times)

ALBANY, N.Y. — For Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it should have been a softball question lobbed from a friendly source.

The governor’s brother, Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor, asked what he thought of President Donald Trump’s repeated insinuation that health care workers in New York City were stealing medical supplies from hospitals by taking them “out the back door.”

But Andrew Cuomo did not take the bait.

“It’s a very vague thing,” the governor said. “It went out the back door? I don’t know what that means.”

His younger brother seemed stunned.

“It didn’t go out the back door,” Chris Cuomo said. “He is saying somebody is taking it.”

“Maybe that’s what he means, but I don’t know,” the governor replied. “It’s a very vague reference.”

The exchange Monday was a vivid example of the delicate balance that Andrew Cuomo, a third-term Democrat who is enjoying a surge in popularity, has struck in his handling of the Republican president.

It is a daily dance that employs equal parts open flattery and indirect attack, bended knee and sleight of hand. In practical terms, that plays out in the governor’s complimenting the president by name but seldom attacking him that way.

While most Democratic leaders criticize Trump at nearly every turn, Cuomo has made it clear that he is more interested in getting help to fight the outbreak than he is in engaging the president in a war of words.

And Trump has returned the gesture.

On Thursday, the White House released a letter that Trump sent to Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, accusing him of failing to better prepare New York for the virus because he was “missing in action.”

The president then suggested that Schumer begin working with Cuomo “for the good of all New Yorkers.”

The letter followed up an earlier blast on Twitter, where the president urged Schumer to “stop complaining & find out where all of these supplies are going.”

Trump closed the last of his two posts with another shout out to New York’s governor: “Cuomo working hard!”

The president’s missive seemed to be in response to a letter that Schumer had sent to the president earlier Thursday, pleading for more protective equipment and better logistical coordination in the federal response, which the senator said was rife with “tardiness and inadequacy.”

As for the president’s letter, Schumer was unimpressed.

“I say to the president: Americans are dying, Americans are losing their jobs, American businesses are teetering on the brink,” he said. “Stop the pettiness. Be a leader. Get the job done.”

Like the president, Cuomo has been ready to criticize Schumer, a fellow Democrat, suggesting that the senior senator of New York had failed his constituents in the $2 trillion stimulus package.

“It would be nice if he passed a piece of legislation that actually helped the state of New York,” Cuomo said Sunday.

The governor’s soft touch with the president would seem to be a departure from his style in Albany, where he has been in office for nearly a decade and is known as the consummate political animal who thrives on conflict.

But Cuomo is also a proudly pragmatic deal-maker who has readily and regularly worked with Republicans when that party controlled the state Senate, infuriating some fellow Democrats, especially progressives. And in dealing with the president, the governor has seemed to refine that strategy, recognizing that Trump’s political antennae are fine-tuned to detect both praise and put-downs.

“The trick to Trump is not to embarrass him in public,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic political consultant who has known both men for decades. “Being a Trump whisperer means he can criticize him obliquely, by talking about the national government’s failure to respond.

“But he can’t attack him personally,” Sheinkopf continued, “because then he loses any opportunity to talk to him behind the scenes to get anything done.”

Cuomo’s tactics have seemingly paid off in tangible ways. In the month since the virus was first discovered in New York, the governor has finagled or finessed the creation of thousands of federally financed hospital beds; the federal authorization of labs in the state to run coronavirus tests; and the arrival Monday of a federal hospital ship, USNS Comfort, which the state hopes will help relieve pressure on local hospitals, although it has been largely underused thus far.